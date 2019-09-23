Edition:
Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said at a U.N. climate change summit, admonishing adults for not doing enough to protect the environment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Video segments play during the opening ceremony of the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A man reads a flyer as mother with prams protest outside BP's global headquarters, ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Environmental activists block traffic as part of "Shut Down DC" protests seeking to pressure U.S. politicians to fight climate change in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Mothers with prams protest outside Shell's UK headquarters, ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Climate change activists block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Police work to remove protesters from a boat being used to block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) attends the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Climate change activists block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Climate change activists block early morning rush hour traffic, standing in the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue in Southwest Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Environmental activists block traffic as part of protests seeking to pressure U.S. politicians to fight climate change in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Climate change activists march down Connecticut Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Climate change activists block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
