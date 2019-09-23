Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said...more

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said at a U.N. climate change summit, admonishing adults for not doing enough to protect the environment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

