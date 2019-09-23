Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.
Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 23, 2019. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said...more
U.S. President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Video segments play during the opening ceremony of the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man reads a flyer as mother with prams protest outside BP's global headquarters, ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Environmental activists block traffic as part of "Shut Down DC" protests seeking to pressure U.S. politicians to fight climate change in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mothers with prams protest outside Shell's UK headquarters, ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police work to remove protesters from a boat being used to block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) attends the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Climate change activists block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Climate change activists block early morning rush hour traffic, standing in the intersection of 14th Street and Independence Avenue in Southwest Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Environmental activists block traffic as part of protests seeking to pressure U.S. politicians to fight climate change in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Climate change activists march down Connecticut Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Climate change activists block traffic at an intersection near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
