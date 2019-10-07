Climate change protests snarl up central London
Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster on Monday as they launched two weeks of...more
Police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
'The Red Brigade' activists gesture in front of police officers during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A sculpture made by activists lays on the road at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protester holds a crossed out stop traffic sign as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Activists attend the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An artist performs at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an activist during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protester holds a banner as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a banner during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Westminster Bridge in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters sit on the bronze lion as they demonstrate at Trafalgar Square, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Protestor is attached to a car while removed by a police officer during Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Activists take part in the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an activist at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters play on drums and shout slogans as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Activists set up their tents in St. James's Park during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People distribute free food at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters lie down on the street at the entrance of the Whitehall as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters hold banners as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ann activist in handcuffs shouts as he sits at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong
Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands...
Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong
Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands marched peacefully wearing face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a maximum of one year in prison for hiding their faces.
Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city within hours.
All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Hong Kong's masks of protest
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers banning face masks that many protesters wear to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.
New York Comic Con
HIghlights from the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City.
Deadly protests spread across Iraq
At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.