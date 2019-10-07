Edition:
Climate change protests snarl up central London

Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster on Monday as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent action to curb carbon emissions. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

'The Red Brigade' activists gesture in front of police officers during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A sculpture made by activists lays on the road at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protester holds a crossed out stop traffic sign as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Activists attend the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An artist performs at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers detain an activist during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protester holds a banner as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A man dressed as Santa Claus holds a banner during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Westminster Bridge in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters sit on the bronze lion as they demonstrate at Trafalgar Square, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Protestor is attached to a car while removed by a police officer during Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Activists take part in the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers detain an activist at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters play on drums and shout slogans as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Activists set up their tents in St. James's Park during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People distribute free food at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters lie down on the street at the entrance of the Whitehall as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters hold banners as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, October 7. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ann activist in handcuffs shouts as he sits at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

