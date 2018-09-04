Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2018 | 4:20pm EDT

Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture

A boat and a bicycle are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

A boat and a bicycle are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A boat and a bicycle are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
1 / 24
Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
2 / 24
An Urus Muratos offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Urus Muratos offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An Urus Muratos offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
3 / 24
Urus Muratos fisherman Abdon Choque brings duck eggs to a relative who lives on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos fisherman Abdon Choque brings duck eggs to a relative who lives on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos fisherman Abdon Choque brings duck eggs to a relative who lives on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
4 / 24
Urus Muratos men are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos men are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos men are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
5 / 24
Fisherman Abdon Choque looks for duck eggs on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Fisherman Abdon Choque looks for duck eggs on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Fisherman Abdon Choque looks for duck eggs on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
6 / 24
Duck eggs are seen on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Duck eggs are seen on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Duck eggs are seen on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
7 / 24
A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
8 / 24
Urus Muratos children pose for a photography in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos children pose for a photography in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos children pose for a photography in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
9 / 24
Urus Muratos women and children are seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos women and children are seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos women and children are seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
10 / 24
Ducks are seen on the Desaguadero river near lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Ducks are seen on the Desaguadero river near lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Ducks are seen on the Desaguadero river near lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
11 / 24
An Urus Muratos man talks about the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Urus Muratos man talks about the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An Urus Muratos man talks about the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
12 / 24
An Urus Muratos man walks on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Urus Muratos man walks on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An Urus Muratos man walks on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
13 / 24
A bird is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

A bird is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A bird is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
14 / 24
Girls play in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Girls play in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Girls play in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
15 / 24
A view of Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, May 4, 2018. For thousands of years, the Uru people of western Bolivia have existed around Lake Poopo (poh-oh-POH), living on floating reed islands and along the banks of the shore, fishing for survival. Now, after years of drought have left parched earth where the massive lake used to be, the Uru people are facing an end to their way of life. REUTERS/David Mercado

A view of Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, May 4, 2018. For thousands of years, the Uru people of western Bolivia have existed around Lake Poopo (poh-oh-POH), living on...more

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A view of Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, May 4, 2018. For thousands of years, the Uru people of western Bolivia have existed around Lake Poopo (poh-oh-POH), living on floating reed islands and along the banks of the shore, fishing for survival. Now, after years of drought have left parched earth where the massive lake used to be, the Uru people are facing an end to their way of life. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
16 / 24
A silhouette of an Urus Muratos man is seen near Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. According to the Oruro Technical University, the temperature of the Bolivian highlands has increased just enough to compound the effects of the drought. Scientists said that when it does rain, the increased temperature makes the water evaporate much faster than it used to, impeding any meaningful accumulation. The sustained drought caused millions of fish to die, along with numerous birds and other wildlife. REUTERS/David Mercado

A silhouette of an Urus Muratos man is seen near Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. According to the Oruro Technical University, the temperature of the Bolivian...more

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A silhouette of an Urus Muratos man is seen near Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. According to the Oruro Technical University, the temperature of the Bolivian highlands has increased just enough to compound the effects of the drought. Scientists said that when it does rain, the increased temperature makes the water evaporate much faster than it used to, impeding any meaningful accumulation. The sustained drought caused millions of fish to die, along with numerous birds and other wildlife. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
17 / 24
Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Over the past few years, many of the Uru men left their traditional villages to find work, primarily in mining or bricklaying. In 2010, approximately 100-200 tribal members lived in four communities around the lake. Today, only dozens live year-round in each. Those left behind were primarily women, children and the elderly, who remember when the disappearance of the lake was unimaginable. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Over the past few years, many of the Uru men left their traditional...more

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Over the past few years, many of the Uru men left their traditional villages to find work, primarily in mining or bricklaying. In 2010, approximately 100-200 tribal members lived in four communities around the lake. Today, only dozens live year-round in each. Those left behind were primarily women, children and the elderly, who remember when the disappearance of the lake was unimaginable. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
18 / 24
An Urus Muratos man pushes a motorcycle of a companion on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Now, the Uru tribal members are trying their hand at farming and selling crafts, as they search for a sustainable way to keep their culture alive, in hopes that the lake will return. They scan the lake for water mirrors, which they take as a miraculous sign that the lake will return. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Urus Muratos man pushes a motorcycle of a companion on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Now, the Uru tribal members are trying their hand at farming and selling crafts, as they...more

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An Urus Muratos man pushes a motorcycle of a companion on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Now, the Uru tribal members are trying their hand at farming and selling crafts, as they search for a sustainable way to keep their culture alive, in hopes that the lake will return. They scan the lake for water mirrors, which they take as a miraculous sign that the lake will return. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
19 / 24
A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
20 / 24
An Urus Muratos woman is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Urus Muratos woman is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
An Urus Muratos woman is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
21 / 24
Urus Muratos women cook in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos women cook in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos women cook in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
22 / 24
A carcase of a boat is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

A carcase of a boat is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A carcase of a boat is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
23 / 24
Urus Muratos men walk on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change to make an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water), in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Urus Muratos men walk on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change to make an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water), in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Urus Muratos men walk on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change to make an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water), in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

1:20pm EDT
Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging...

9:45am EDT
Serena style

Serena style

A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.

9:15am EDT
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

8:20am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the world.

Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Carnival in Brooklyn

Carnival in Brooklyn

The J'Ouvert party is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which attracts hundreds of thousands people to the streets of New York.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.

Serena style

Serena style

A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast