Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture

A silhouette of an Urus Muratos man is seen near Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. According to the Oruro Technical University, the temperature of the Bolivian...more

A silhouette of an Urus Muratos man is seen near Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. According to the Oruro Technical University, the temperature of the Bolivian highlands has increased just enough to compound the effects of the drought. Scientists said that when it does rain, the increased temperature makes the water evaporate much faster than it used to, impeding any meaningful accumulation. The sustained drought caused millions of fish to die, along with numerous birds and other wildlife. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close