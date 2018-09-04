Climate change threatens Bolivian indigenous culture
A boat and a bicycle are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Urus Muratos offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos fisherman Abdon Choque brings duck eggs to a relative who lives on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos men are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Fisherman Abdon Choque looks for duck eggs on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Duck eggs are seen on the Desaguadero river near the lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos children pose for a photography in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos women and children are seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Ducks are seen on the Desaguadero river near lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Urus Muratos man talks about the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Urus Muratos man walks on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
A bird is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Girls play in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, May 4, 2018. For thousands of years, the Uru people of western Bolivia have existed around Lake Poopo (poh-oh-POH), living on...more
A silhouette of an Urus Muratos man is seen near Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, April 4, 2018. According to the Oruro Technical University, the temperature of the Bolivian...more
Urus Muratos men participate in an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water) on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Over the past few years, many of the Uru men left their traditional...more
An Urus Muratos man pushes a motorcycle of a companion on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. Now, the Uru tribal members are trying their hand at farming and selling crafts, as they...more
A view of dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Urus Muratos woman is seen in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos women cook in Punaca on the shores of the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
A carcase of a boat is seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, December 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
Urus Muratos men walk on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change to make an offering to Kota Mama (Mother Water), in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
