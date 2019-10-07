Climate protesters block streets around world
Climate change activists block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to...more
A demonstrator wearing an outfit made of rubbish sits outside the Houses of Parliament during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Extinction Rebellion protesters with painted faces demonstrate at Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists protest on Wall St in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Climate change activists use glue to stick themselves to a sign to block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Climate change activists protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Phil Kingston, 83, sprays a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed painted a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A climate change activist stretches a banner with the logo of the Extinction Rebellion as they block a road during a protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A climate change activist covered in fake blood is detained by police at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An artist performs at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A sculpture made by activists lays on the road at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an activist at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Activists practice yoga at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
"The Red Brigade" activists take part in the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers pull out a climate change activist as activists block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Extinction Rebellion protester holds a crossed out stop traffic sign as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate activists and supporters of the group Extinction Rebellion attend a bicycle parade in a first wave of "civil disobedience" in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate activists attend an Extinction Rebellion protest at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An activist in handcuffs lies attached to a wooden structure at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ann activist in handcuffs shouts as he sits at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers pull out climate change activists as they block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A couple embraces during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protester holds a banner as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion protesters play on drums and shout slogans as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
