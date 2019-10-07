Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 7, 2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Climate protesters block streets around world

Climate change activists block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions and avert an ecological disaster. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A demonstrator wearing an outfit made of rubbish sits outside the Houses of Parliament during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Climate change activists block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Extinction Rebellion protesters with painted faces demonstrate at Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate change activists protest on Wall St in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Climate change activists use glue to stick themselves to a sign to block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Climate change activists protest at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Phil Kingston, 83, sprays a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed painted a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A climate change activist stretches a banner with the logo of the Extinction Rebellion as they block a road during a protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A climate change activist covered in fake blood is detained by police at the Wall Street Bull in Lower Manhattan during Extinction Rebellion protests in New York City, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An artist performs at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A sculpture made by activists lays on the road at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers detain an activist at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Activists practice yoga at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"The Red Brigade" activists take part in the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers pull out a climate change activist as activists block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Extinction Rebellion protester holds a crossed out stop traffic sign as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, Britain October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate activists and supporters of the group Extinction Rebellion attend a bicycle parade in a first wave of "civil disobedience" in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Activists block Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Climate activists attend an Extinction Rebellion protest at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An activist in handcuffs lies attached to a wooden structure at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Ann activist in handcuffs shouts as he sits at Westminster Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers detain an activist at Lambeth Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police officers pull out climate change activists as they block a road during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Vienna, Austria, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A couple embraces during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protester holds a banner as he demonstrates in Westminster, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion protesters play on drums and shout slogans as they demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

