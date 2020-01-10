Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 10, 2020 | 6:40pm EST

Climate protests around the world amid Australian wildfires

"Red Brigade" activists gesture as they participate in a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

"Red Brigade" activists gesture as they participate in a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry...more

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
"Red Brigade" activists gesture as they participate in a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 20
Protesters shout slogans during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Protesters shout slogans during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters shout slogans during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A demonstrator wearing face paint attends a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

A demonstrator wearing face paint attends a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
A demonstrator wearing face paint attends a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
3 / 20
Protesters hold banners and a kangaroo plush toy as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Protesters hold banners and a kangaroo plush toy as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters hold banners and a kangaroo plush toy as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 20
Jane Fonda takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jane Fonda takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Jane Fonda takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 20
Protesters lie on the floor during a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Santiago, Chile. The placard reads: "Tell the truth." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesters lie on the floor during a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Santiago, Chile. The placard reads: "Tell the truth." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters lie on the floor during a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Santiago, Chile. The placard reads: "Tell the truth." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 20
Actor Joaquin Phoenix takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Actor Joaquin Phoenix takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Actor Joaquin Phoenix takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS

Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
A protester holds a banner as she demonstrates against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A protester holds a banner as she demonstrates against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
A protester holds a banner as she demonstrates against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Actor Martin Sheen takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Actor Martin Sheen takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Actor Martin Sheen takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 20
A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 20
Protesters demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Protesters demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 20
Jane Fonda speaks during a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jane Fonda speaks during a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Jane Fonda speaks during a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS

Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
A protester attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A protester attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
A protester attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 20
Demonstrators, with their faces painted as animals, hold up signs during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators, with their faces painted as animals, hold up signs during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Demonstrators, with their faces painted as animals, hold up signs during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
17 / 20
Demonstrators are seen amid smoke during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators are seen amid smoke during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Demonstrators are seen amid smoke during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
18 / 20
Protesters dressed in costumes attend a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Protesters dressed in costumes attend a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters dressed in costumes attend a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
19 / 20
Protesters hold banners as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Protesters hold banners as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Protesters hold banners as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Next Slideshows

Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

5:15pm EST
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

2:11pm EST
Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much...

2:05pm EST
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from...

12:45pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

Daisy the robot recycles Apple iPhones

Daisy the robot recycles Apple iPhones

Inside a nondescript warehouse on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, Apple's Daisy robot has been designed to break apart iPhones so that 14 minerals, including lithium, can be extracted and recycled.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

A Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev from Tehran crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, when Iran was on alert for a U.S. military response hours after firing missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq.

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast