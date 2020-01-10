Climate protests around the world amid Australian wildfires
"Red Brigade" activists gesture as they participate in a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry...more
Protesters shout slogans during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
A demonstrator wearing face paint attends a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Protesters hold banners and a kangaroo plush toy as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Jane Fonda takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters lie on the floor during a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Santiago, Chile. The placard reads: "Tell the truth." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Actor Joaquin Phoenix takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS
A protester holds a banner as she demonstrates against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
Actor Martin Sheen takes part in a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Protesters demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Jane Fonda speaks during a "Fire Drill Fridays" protest calling attention to climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Paul Braven/via REUTERS
A protester attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators, with their faces painted as animals, hold up signs during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators are seen amid smoke during a protest over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Protesters dressed in costumes attend a demonstration over Australia's bushfires crisis, outside the Australian embassy in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Protesters hold banners as they demonstrate against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much...
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from...
