Climate strike movement sweeps the globe
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest march to call for action against climate change, in Vienna, Austria, September 27, 2019. "Fridays for Future" climate strikes began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest in August...more
Greta Thunberg, then 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden November 30, 2018. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS
Demonstrators march in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Students protest in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A participant holds a model depicting the Earth on fire in Mumbai, India, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Activists march in Lausanne, Switzerland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Activists of "Ice on the rope" stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows in Munich, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
South Korean students rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea, September 27, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS
Students demonstrate in central Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Students hold a protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, September 20, 2019. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS
A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl depicting Greta Thunberg during a protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
School pupils protest to demand action inside the office of the Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A child plays with a ball that represents an Earth in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Activists march in Warsaw, Poland September 27, 2019. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Demonstrators take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest in Brighton, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students take part in a demonstration in Paris, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington, September 16, 2019. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with fellow activist Militza Flaco of Panama at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Young people protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building during the Global Climate Strike march in San Francisco, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Greta Thunberg meets Pope Francis during the weekly audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 17, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Demonstrators protest in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A student dress as a killer whale dances during a protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina. March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker kisses the hand of Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators take part in a protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, in Valparaiso, Chile, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Students listen to a speaker as they take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
An environmental activist dressed in traditional wear holds a sign in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A student holds a placard that reads "Which green are you looking?" during a protest as part of the "Fridays for Future" movement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
