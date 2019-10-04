Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 3, 2019 | 8:25pm EDT

Climate strike movement sweeps the globe

Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest march to call for action against climate change, in Vienna, Austria, September 27, 2019. "Fridays for Future" climate strikes began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest in August 2018 and has since become a global movement of millions for climate change action. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest march to call for action against climate change, in Vienna, Austria, September 27, 2019. "Fridays for Future" climate strikes began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest in August...more

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest march to call for action against climate change, in Vienna, Austria, September 27, 2019. "Fridays for Future" climate strikes began as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's solo protest in August 2018 and has since become a global movement of millions for climate change action. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 35
Greta Thunberg, then 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden November 30, 2018. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

Greta Thunberg, then 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden November 30, 2018. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2018
Greta Thunberg, then 15, holds a placard reading "School strike for the climate" outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden November 30, 2018. TT News Agency/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS
Close
2 / 35
Demonstrators march in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Demonstrators march in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Demonstrators march in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 35
Students protest in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Students protest in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Students protest in Lisbon, Portugal March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 35
A participant holds a model depicting the Earth on fire in Mumbai, India, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A participant holds a model depicting the Earth on fire in Mumbai, India, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A participant holds a model depicting the Earth on fire in Mumbai, India, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
5 / 35
Activists march in Lausanne, Switzerland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Activists march in Lausanne, Switzerland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Activists march in Lausanne, Switzerland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
6 / 35
Activists of "Ice on the rope" stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows in Munich, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Activists of "Ice on the rope" stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows in Munich, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Activists of "Ice on the rope" stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows in Munich, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
7 / 35
South Korean students rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea, September 27, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korean students rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea, September 27, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
South Korean students rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea, September 27, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
8 / 35
Students demonstrate in central Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Students demonstrate in central Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Students demonstrate in central Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 35
Students hold a protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Students hold a protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Students hold a protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 35
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, September 20, 2019. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS

Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, September 20, 2019. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, September 20, 2019. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 35
A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl depicting Greta Thunberg during a protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl depicting Greta Thunberg during a protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
A protester holds a painting titled "Our House Is On Fire (Our Children Will Burn)" by artist Julia Vanderbyl depicting Greta Thunberg during a protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 35
School pupils protest to demand action inside the office of the Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

School pupils protest to demand action inside the office of the Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
School pupils protest to demand action inside the office of the Secretary of State for the Environment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 35
A child plays with a ball that represents an Earth in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A child plays with a ball that represents an Earth in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
A child plays with a ball that represents an Earth in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 35
Activists march in Warsaw, Poland September 27, 2019. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Activists march in Warsaw, Poland September 27, 2019. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Activists march in Warsaw, Poland September 27, 2019. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
15 / 35
An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 35
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
17 / 35
Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Close
18 / 35
Demonstrators take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Demonstrators take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 35
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest in Brighton, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest in Brighton, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest in Brighton, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 35
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 35
Students take part in a demonstration in Paris, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Students take part in a demonstration in Paris, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Students take part in a demonstration in Paris, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 35
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington, September 16, 2019. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS

Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington, September 16, 2019. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Greta Thunberg and former President Barack Obama fist bump during a meeting at Obama's personal office in Washington, September 16, 2019. Obama Foundation/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 35
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov
Close
24 / 35
Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with fellow activist Militza Flaco of Panama at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with fellow activist Militza Flaco of Panama at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Greta Thunberg poses for a selfie with fellow activist Militza Flaco of Panama at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 35
Young people protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building during the Global Climate Strike march in San Francisco, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Young people protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building during the Global Climate Strike march in San Francisco, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young people protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building during the Global Climate Strike march in San Francisco, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
26 / 35
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future protest in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 35
Greta Thunberg meets Pope Francis during the weekly audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 17, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Greta Thunberg meets Pope Francis during the weekly audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 17, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Greta Thunberg meets Pope Francis during the weekly audience at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 17, 2019. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
Demonstrators protest in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Demonstrators protest in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Demonstrators protest in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
29 / 35
A student dress as a killer whale dances during a protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina. March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A student dress as a killer whale dances during a protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina. March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A student dress as a killer whale dances during a protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina. March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
30 / 35
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker kisses the hand of Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker kisses the hand of Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker kisses the hand of Greta Thunberg at a conference in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
31 / 35
Demonstrators take part in a protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, in Valparaiso, Chile, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Demonstrators take part in a protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, in Valparaiso, Chile, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Demonstrators take part in a protest ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, in Valparaiso, Chile, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
32 / 35
Students listen to a speaker as they take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Students listen to a speaker as they take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Students listen to a speaker as they take part in a "Fridays for Future" protest in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
33 / 35
An environmental activist dressed in traditional wear holds a sign in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An environmental activist dressed in traditional wear holds a sign in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
An environmental activist dressed in traditional wear holds a sign in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
34 / 35
A student holds a placard that reads "Which green are you looking?" during a protest as part of the "Fridays for Future" movement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A student holds a placard that reads "Which green are you looking?" during a protest as part of the "Fridays for Future" movement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A student holds a placard that reads "Which green are you looking?" during a protest as part of the "Fridays for Future" movement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:20pm EDT
Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Moria camp, a filthy overcrowded camp where fights over food are common and violence is rife, is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants on the...

Oct 02 2019
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

Oct 02 2019
On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...

Oct 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

Deadly protests spread across Iraq

At least 27 people have been killed after three days of anti-government protests, which began over unemployment and poor services but have escalated into calls for a change of government and pose one of the worst security challenges in years in the war-weary country.

Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Welcome to the TWA Hotel, housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962, at JFK International Airport in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Migrants struggle in overcrowded camp on Greek island

Moria camp, a filthy overcrowded camp where fights over food are common and violence is rife, is buckling under the pressure of thousands of migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kongers denounce police shooting of teen

Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in the hundreds to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa

Harry and Meghan visit southern Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit southern Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast