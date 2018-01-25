Cloned creatures
Chinese scientists have cloned monkeys using the same technique that produced Dolly the sheep two decades ago, breaking a technical barrier that could open the door to copying humans. Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, two identical long-tailed macaques, seen...more
The world's first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep, bleats during a photocall at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh, Scotland January 4, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Cloned piglets from a single donor pig rest at a pig farm in Shenzhen, China August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bernann McKinney from the U.S. holds one of five cloned puppies, the offspring of her late bull terrier Booger, upon her first meeting with them at the Seoul National University Hospital for Animals in Seoul August 5, 2008. RNL Bio, a South Korean...more
Stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk (R) and Gyeonggi province governor Kim Moon-su (2nd R) hold a cloned coyote during a donation ceremony at a wildlife protection centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, October 17, 2011. Hwang donated eight coyotes that he...more
Pieraz-Cryozootech-Stallion, a 48-day-old cloned foal, runs in a field outside Cremona, Italy, April 14, 2005. Pieraz-Cryozootech-Stallion was born February 25, 2005 from the genes of castrated endurance champion Pieraz, an Arab stallion. The...more
Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori,...more
A cloned fluorescent dog Ruppy (R), a 17-month-old beagle, and her three-month-old puppy are seen at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul May 13, 2009. The puppy is one of "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of "Ruppy",...more
The world's first cloned camel, Injaz (front), is seen at the Camel Reproduction Centre in Dubai, April 15, 2009. The female camel calf was born on April 8, created from cells harvested from the ovary of an adult female camel that were grown in...more
A coyote cloned by South Korean stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk and his team is pictured on a farm at a wildlife protection centre in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Cloned goats are displayed at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in China January 30, 2003. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Snuppy (C), the world's first dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, and four cloned puppies pose for a photograph with researchers at Seoul National University's College of Veterinary Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, July 1,...more
Two cloned kittens Tabouli and Baba Ganoush (L) are shown with the cat they were cloned from, Tahini (R), at the Cat Show New York, October 9, 2004. The two kittens were born in June 2004 and are a project of Genetic Savings & Clone Inc., which...more
The first animal to be cloned in Africa, a healthy Holstein heifer called Futi, makes its debut May 7, 2003. Futi was born in the northwest province in South Africa on April 19, 2003, and was grown using genetic material from a single cell taken from...more
Prometea (L), the world's first cloned horse, and its mother Stella Cometa eat grass in the grounds of the Laboratory of Reproductive Technology in Cremona, northern Italy, August 7, 2003. Italian scientists said they have created the world's first...more
The world's first-ever cloned cat, called "CC," is seen at seven weeks old with Allie, her surrogate mother, December 22, 2001. The kitten is the first successful product of a program aimed at letting people clone their beloved pets at Texas A&M...more
Narcotic-sniffing dogs look out from an enclosure at a training centre of the Korea Customs Service (KCS) in Incheon, west of Seoul, April 24, 2008. The puppies, which were born in October and November of 2007, are clones of a Labrador retriever...more
Twin baby monkeys born from cloned embryos clutch each other at the Oregon Regional Primate Research Center in Beaverton, Oregon March 4, 2005. The procedure used to produce the monkeys last year, nuclear embryo transfer, confirms that genetically...more
Seoul National University's professor Lee Byung-chun (C) and his researchers show three genetically identical Afghan hound clones, named Bona (L), Hope and Peace (R) during a photo opportunity at the university in Seoul, South Korea December 18,...more
