Closing in on Raqqa
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sits in a van next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a cemetery during a funeral for Syrian Democratic Forces fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in line during a funeral of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad, Syria June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
