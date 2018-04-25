Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island
A girl scribbles on a wall two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 24, 2018. With an estimated 1,800 businesses competing for space and clamoring for a share of the annual $1 billion that Boracay...more
Workers who are cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, wait behind a glass door to avail transportation money from the Department of Social Welfare agency, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. Philippines...more
Filipino workers demolish West Cove resort two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines April 24, 2018. The local government has started demolishing some of the 900 illegal structures on the island and...more
A view of a seashore partly covered with moss is seen at Boracay in the Philippines April 23, 2018. Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen stage a mock protest dispersal during a drill, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. A few dozen police, including riot and SWAT teams, have been doing exercises on the beach...more
Hotel workers who are cut-off from their jobs pose for a picture, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A sand sculpture is seen along the beach, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A saleswoman looks out from a glass window of a clothing store, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A sewage pipe is seen along the shore of Bulabog beach on Boracay island, Philippines April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A menu on a board is pictured outside a restaurant near uncollected sacks containing waste from clogged sewage pipes along the main road on Boracay island, Philippines April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tourists watch the sunset aboard sailboats, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen walk past tourists, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers, who are cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, avail transportation money from the Department of Social Welfare and Development agency, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. Sacks near the workers...more
Workers stand on a rock formation that was turned into a mini park by West Cove resort, two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen conduct a mock hostage taking of a tourists during a drill, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of a local band perform on the beach, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Tourists walk past policemen, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People walk past a clogged sewer and uncollected sacks containing waste from the sewers along a road at Boracay in Philippines April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boatmen wait for customers next to their sailboats, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers dismantle Spider resort, two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the police SWAT team take part in a hostage taking drill, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers who were cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, ride on a tricycle in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Filipino workers ride in a truck with waste materials collected from clogged sewage drainage pipes from the main road of Boracay island, in Philippines April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A tourist walks past a shop selling sunglasses at Boracay in the Philippines, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government violation notice is pictured in front of an establishment that is due for demolition in Boracay in Philippines, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Nicaragua to demand the resignation of the country's president after a violent crackdown by...
Mourning after Toronto van attack
Vigils and memorials after a man plowed a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada's deadliest mass killing in...
Macron's state visit with Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day state visit to the United States in a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Canada's largest city, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's education crisis
Nearly 3 million children are missing some or all classes in Venezuela, according to a study by universities, amid a deepening economic crisis.
Celebrities in wax
Wax sculptures of famous faces.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Nicaragua to demand the resignation of the country's president after a violent crackdown by police on protests that have left at least nine dead.
Mourning after Toronto van attack
Vigils and memorials after a man plowed a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada's deadliest mass killing in decades.
Macron's state visit with Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day state visit to the United States in a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.
China auto show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2018 in Beijing.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Canada's largest city, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly mile-long stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.