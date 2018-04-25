Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Workers who are cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, wait behind a glass door to avail transportation money from the Department of Social Welfare agency, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. Philippines...more

Workers who are cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, wait behind a glass door to avail transportation money from the Department of Social Welfare agency, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure of the island to outsiders for six months to undergo a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

