Wed Apr 25, 2018

Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

A girl scribbles on a wall two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 24, 2018. With an estimated 1,800 businesses competing for space and clamoring for a share of the annual $1 billion that Boracay generates, mass tourism is pushing this tiny 4-square-mile island to the brink of collapse. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Workers who are cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, wait behind a glass door to avail transportation money from the Department of Social Welfare agency, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure of the island to outsiders for six months to undergo a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Filipino workers demolish West Cove resort two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines April 24, 2018. The local government has started demolishing some of the 900 illegal structures on the island and preparing to widen a 4.3 mile spine road clogged with trucks, motorbikes and vans. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A view of a seashore partly covered with moss is seen at Boracay in the Philippines April 23, 2018. Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Policemen stage a mock protest dispersal during a drill, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. A few dozen police, including riot and SWAT teams, have been doing exercises on the beach to prepare for resistance that residents say is highly unlikely. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Hotel workers who are cut-off from their jobs pose for a picture, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A sand sculpture is seen along the beach, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A saleswoman looks out from a glass window of a clothing store, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A sewage pipe is seen along the shore of Bulabog beach on Boracay island, Philippines April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A menu on a board is pictured outside a restaurant near uncollected sacks containing waste from clogged sewage pipes along the main road on Boracay island, Philippines April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Tourists watch the sunset aboard sailboats, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Policemen walk past tourists, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Workers, who are cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, avail transportation money from the Department of Social Welfare and Development agency, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. Sacks near the workers contain waste materials from the resorts taken from clogged drainage. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Workers stand on a rock formation that was turned into a mini park by West Cove resort, two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Policemen conduct a mock hostage taking of a tourists during a drill, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Members of a local band perform on the beach, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Tourists walk past policemen, one day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
People walk past a clogged sewer and uncollected sacks containing waste from the sewers along a road at Boracay in Philippines April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Boatmen wait for customers next to their sailboats, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Workers dismantle Spider resort, two days before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Members of the police SWAT team take part in a hostage taking drill, a day before the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Workers who were cut off from their jobs due to the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay, ride on a tricycle in the Philippines April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Filipino workers ride in a truck with waste materials collected from clogged sewage drainage pipes from the main road of Boracay island, in Philippines April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A tourist walks past a shop selling sunglasses at Boracay in the Philippines, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
A government violation notice is pictured in front of an establishment that is due for demolition in Boracay in Philippines, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
