Wed Nov 8, 2017

CMA Awards red carpet

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Shane McAnally. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Pink and her daughter Willow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Keith Urban. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Tracy Lawrence. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Lindsay Ell. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Entertainer Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Pam Tillis. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Lee Brice and guest. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musical group Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Jesse James Decker. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musical group Home Free. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Madeline Merlo. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musical group Shenandoah. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singers and husband and wife Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Music duo High Valley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Connie Smith and guest. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musician Terry McBride. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Kimberly and Ashley Campbell. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musical band Old Dominion. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Jack and Amy Ingram. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Brett Young and guest. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Luke Combs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Devin Dawson. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Chris Young. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Chris Janson and Kelly Lynn. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters
Chris Young. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Sam Moore. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Chase Bryant. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Easton Corbin. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musical group Midland. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Granger Smith and Amber Bartlett. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Carly Pearce. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Kip Moore. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Mac McAnally and guest. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer William Michael Morgan. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Musical band Lanco. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Morgan Evans. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Jason Ritter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Singer Jon Pardi. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Jimmy Webb and Laura Savini. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
