CMA Awards red carpet
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Shane McAnally. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Pink and her daughter Willow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Keith Urban. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Tracy Lawrence. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Lindsay Ell. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Entertainer Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Pam Tillis. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lee Brice and guest. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical group Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jesse James Decker. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Musical group Home Free. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Madeline Merlo. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical group Shenandoah. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers and husband and wife Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Music duo High Valley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Connie Smith and guest. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Musician Terry McBride. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kimberly and Ashley Campbell. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical band Old Dominion. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jack and Amy Ingram. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Brett Young and guest. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Luke Combs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Devin Dawson. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Young. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Janson and Kelly Lynn. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Sam Moore. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Chase Bryant. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Eric Paslay and Natalie Harker. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Easton Corbin. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical group Midland. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Granger Smith and Amber Bartlett. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Carly Pearce. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Kip Moore. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Mac McAnally and guest. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer William Michael Morgan. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical band Lanco. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Morgan Evans. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jason Ritter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Jon Pardi. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jimmy Webb and Laura Savini. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
