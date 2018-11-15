CMA Awards red carpet
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Martina McBride. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actress Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jamie Floyd. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Sharna Burgess. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Lionel Richie. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Actor Dennis Quaid. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Cassidy Black and Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Frankie Ballard and Christina Murphy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Mackenzie Foy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jon Pardi. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Maren Morris. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Kimberly Williams Paisley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
RaeLynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Alicia Witt. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Musical band Old Dominion. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Kane Brown. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Mason Ramsey. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
