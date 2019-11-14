CMA Awards red carpet
Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Halsey. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Pink and Sheryl Crow. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Marren Morris and Ryan Hurd. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Nicolle Galyon. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Dierks Bentley and guest. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Mary Lawless Lee. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Thomas Rhett and family. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Big Little Town. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph and Adam Doleac. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Kristin Chenoweth. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jon Randall and guest. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Lara Spencer. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Martina McBride. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Devin Dawson and Leah Dawson. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Kimberly Schlapman. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Ross Copperman and guest. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Lindsay Ell. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Zach Williams and Crystal Williams. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Sara Evans. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Midland. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jim Gaffigan. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Brooks and Dunn. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jimmie Allen. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Karen Fairchild. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Bill Anderson and guest. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Randy Travis and Mary Beougher. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Chris Lane and Lauren Lane. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Cody and Brandi Johnson. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Next Slideshows
Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings
A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
New York Comic Con
HIghlights from the 2019 New York Comic Con in New York City.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses
Thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses at several universities, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.
Rare photographs capture Rolling Stones' humble beginnings
A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.
Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing
Reactions to the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing into allegations about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Inside the Trump impeachment hearings
The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump goes public with two diplomats making their appearance before the House Intelligence committee, both of whom have expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons
Protesters - many of them young students - stockpile makeshift weapons and fortify barricades in Hong Kong as they stand off with police on university campuses across the city.
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region
The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political fight from exile in Mexico after resigning in what he has alleged was a coup.
Fires rage across Australia's east coast
Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.