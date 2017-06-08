CMT Music Awards
Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind and Fire perform "You Look Good" and "September." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo perform "Want to Want Me". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Legends". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Keith Urban reacts as he accepts the CMT Social Superstar of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Miranda Lambert performs "Pink Sunglasses." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brett Eldredge performs "Somethin' I'm Good At." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kathie Lee Gifford (R) and Hoda Kotb present the CMT Performance of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Keith Urban accepts the Video of the Year award from Kid Rock for "Blue Ain't Your Color". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Charles Kelley (L), Jason Aldean (C) and Darius Rucker perform "Midnight Rider" in a tribute to the late Gregg Allman. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Thomas Rhett performs "Craving You." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brothers Osborne with Peter Frampton perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Little Big Town accept the award for Group Video of the Year for "Better Man." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Rachel Bilson and Dustin Lynch present the Group Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Brandi Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Josh Kelley and his wife, actress Katherine Heigl. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Katherine Kelley, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel (Florida Georgia Line). REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Fans use their mobile devices to record a performance. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Big Kenny, of country band Big & Rich, performs in a skit on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Country music group Midland. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Country artist Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Country music artist Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Television personalities Hoda Kotb (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Maggie Rose. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Natalie Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Raelynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Country music artist Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Country music group Runaway June. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Show host Charles Esten and wife Patti Hanson. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Earth, Wind and Fire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
