Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 8, 2017 | 1:45pm EDT

CMT Music Awards

Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind and Fire perform "You Look Good" and "September." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind and Fire perform "You Look Good" and "September." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind and Fire perform "You Look Good" and "September." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 39
Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
2 / 39
Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo perform "Want to Want Me". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo perform "Want to Want Me". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo perform "Want to Want Me". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
3 / 39
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Legends". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Kelsea Ballerini performs "Legends". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Legends". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
4 / 39
Keith Urban reacts as he accepts the CMT Social Superstar of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Keith Urban reacts as he accepts the CMT Social Superstar of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Keith Urban reacts as he accepts the CMT Social Superstar of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
5 / 39
Miranda Lambert performs "Pink Sunglasses." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Miranda Lambert performs "Pink Sunglasses." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Miranda Lambert performs "Pink Sunglasses." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
6 / 39
Brett Eldredge performs "Somethin' I'm Good At." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brett Eldredge performs "Somethin' I'm Good At." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Brett Eldredge performs "Somethin' I'm Good At." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 39
Kathie Lee Gifford (R) and Hoda Kotb present the CMT Performance of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Kathie Lee Gifford (R) and Hoda Kotb present the CMT Performance of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Kathie Lee Gifford (R) and Hoda Kotb present the CMT Performance of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
8 / 39
Keith Urban accepts the Video of the Year award from Kid Rock for "Blue Ain't Your Color". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Keith Urban accepts the Video of the Year award from Kid Rock for "Blue Ain't Your Color". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Keith Urban accepts the Video of the Year award from Kid Rock for "Blue Ain't Your Color". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
9 / 39
Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Carrie Underwood reacts as she accepts the Female Video of the Year award for "Church Bells." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 39
Charles Kelley (L), Jason Aldean (C) and Darius Rucker perform "Midnight Rider" in a tribute to the late Gregg Allman. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Charles Kelley (L), Jason Aldean (C) and Darius Rucker perform "Midnight Rider" in a tribute to the late Gregg Allman. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Charles Kelley (L), Jason Aldean (C) and Darius Rucker perform "Midnight Rider" in a tribute to the late Gregg Allman. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
11 / 39
Thomas Rhett performs "Craving You." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Thomas Rhett performs "Craving You." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Thomas Rhett performs "Craving You." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
12 / 39
Brothers Osborne with Peter Frampton perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Brothers Osborne with Peter Frampton perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Brothers Osborne with Peter Frampton perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
13 / 39
Little Big Town accept the award for Group Video of the Year for "Better Man." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Little Big Town accept the award for Group Video of the Year for "Better Man." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Little Big Town accept the award for Group Video of the Year for "Better Man." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
14 / 39
Rachel Bilson and Dustin Lynch present the Group Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Rachel Bilson and Dustin Lynch present the Group Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Rachel Bilson and Dustin Lynch present the Group Video of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
15 / 39
Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
16 / 39
Brandi Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Brandi Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Brandi Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
17 / 39
Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
18 / 39
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
19 / 39
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
20 / 39
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
21 / 39
Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
22 / 39
Singer Josh Kelley and his wife, actress Katherine Heigl. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Josh Kelley and his wife, actress Katherine Heigl. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Singer Josh Kelley and his wife, actress Katherine Heigl. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
23 / 39
Katherine Kelley, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel (Florida Georgia Line). REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Katherine Kelley, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel (Florida Georgia Line). REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Katherine Kelley, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Stommel (Florida Georgia Line). REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
24 / 39
Fans use their mobile devices to record a performance. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Fans use their mobile devices to record a performance. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Fans use their mobile devices to record a performance. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
25 / 39
Big Kenny, of country band Big & Rich, performs in a skit on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Big Kenny, of country band Big & Rich, performs in a skit on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Big Kenny, of country band Big & Rich, performs in a skit on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
26 / 39
Country music group Midland. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Country music group Midland. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Country music group Midland. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
27 / 39
Country artist Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Country artist Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Country artist Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
28 / 39
Country music artist Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Country music artist Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Country music artist Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
29 / 39
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
30 / 39
Television personalities Hoda Kotb (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Television personalities Hoda Kotb (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Television personalities Hoda Kotb (L) and Kathie Lee Gifford. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
31 / 39
Maggie Rose. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Maggie Rose. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Maggie Rose. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
32 / 39
Natalie Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Natalie Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Natalie Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
33 / 39
Raelynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Raelynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Raelynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
34 / 39
Country music artist Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Country music artist Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Country music artist Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
35 / 39
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
36 / 39
Country music group Runaway June. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Country music group Runaway June. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Country music group Runaway June. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
37 / 39
Show host Charles Esten and wife Patti Hanson. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Show host Charles Esten and wife Patti Hanson. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Show host Charles Esten and wife Patti Hanson. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
38 / 39
Earth, Wind and Fire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Earth, Wind and Fire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Earth, Wind and Fire. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Next Slideshows

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...

Jun 06 2017
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.

Jun 01 2017
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

May 30 2017
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

May 29 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast