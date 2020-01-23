Coastal Canadian island abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan

A figurine of Queen Elizabeth is displayed among plates in a gift shop at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. Thousands of British pensioners have chosen to retire on Vancouver Island, part of the province of B.C., which has a milder climate than the rest of Canada. Prince Harry, 35, arrived on January 20, just a few days after reaching an arrangement with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals that will see him and Meghan, 38, quit their royal roles to seek an independent future. Their move has led to questions about what it will mean for Canada. If they settle on Victoria, local residents said they would feel at home and enjoy more privacy than in Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Light

