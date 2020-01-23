Coastal Canadian island abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan
The Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, is seen in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near...more
A figurine of Queen Elizabeth is displayed among plates in a gift shop at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. Thousands of...more
A statue of Queen Victoria, which was unveiled in 1921, is featured on the grounds of the B.C. provincial legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. Victoria has often been a stop for members of the royal family who visit...more
Guests are served under a portrait of Queen Victoria at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. George VI, who was Queen...more
The Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, is seen in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
The Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, is seen on the shore of the city's Inner Harbour in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Hats featuring the crest of the Western Hockey League team Victoria Royals are displayed in a sporting goods store in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A jersey for the Western Hockey League team Victoria Royals is displayed in a sporting goods store in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A person passes a British-themed candy shop in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Souvenir boxes of teabags are displayed in a gift shop at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Tourists walk in front of the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A man crosses the street in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A figurine of Queen Elizabeth is displayed at the entrance to a shop in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A sign featuring a British Union flag points customers to a fish and chip shop in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Guests are served under a portrait of Queen Victoria at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A statue of Queen Victoria, which was unveiled in 1921, is featured on the grounds of the B.C. provincial legislature in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A figurine of Queen Elizabeth is displayed among teapots in a gift shop at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which was opened by the hotel division of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1908, in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. ...more
A foreign television crew sets up near a tourist office at the city's Inner Harbour in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
People carry umbrellas near the B.C. provincial legislature buildings in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
People carry umbrellas near the city's Inner Harbour in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Members of the news media wait at the base of Horth Hill close to the property where according to British news reports Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are staying in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Members of the Australia news media wait close to the property where according to British news reports Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are staying in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
A member of the Australia news media reports from close to the property where according to British news reports Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are staying in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Members of the news media wait outside the Deep Cove market near the property where according to British news reports Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are staying in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A member of the news media waits outside the Deep Cove market near the property where according to British news reports Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are staying in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A couple walks on the beach outside the property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A general view of the property amid conflicting rumours about the plans of Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, who has gone back to Canada to be with their son Archie, in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada January 10, 2020....more
A property, where according to British news reports Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent the holidays at the end of 2019, is seen amid conflicting rumors about the plans of Meghan, in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada...more
A general view of Victoria International Airport amid conflicting rumours about the plans of Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, who has gone back to Canada to be with their son Archie, in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada...more
A general view of Victoria International Airport amid conflicting rumours about the plans of Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, who has gone back to Canada to be with their son Archie, in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada...more
Next Slideshows
World leaders mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism as they gathered at Israel's national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of...
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lock down in two cities at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants enter Mexico under watch of security forces
Hundreds of Central Americans crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico early on Thursday, testing the Mexican government's resolve to stem the movement of people north under pressure from the United States.
World leaders mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism as they gathered at Israel's national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lock down in two cities at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Lunar New Year travel rush
Millions of people in Asia embark on travel for Lunar New Year holidays, amid fears of a new flu-like coronavirus.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Jean Paul Gaultier's most memorable designs
From conical bras to sailor stripes, a look at some of the French designer's most iconic creations over the years.
Haute couture week in Paris
Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.