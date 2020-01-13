Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan

Many residents declined to speak to reporters on the record, saying they wished to respect the couple's privacy. "Harry's mother died because of all the attention that was on her and it was very tragic," Sidney resident Lynn Salituro said, referring...more

Many residents declined to speak to reporters on the record, saying they wished to respect the couple's privacy. "Harry's mother died because of all the attention that was on her and it was very tragic," Sidney resident Lynn Salituro said, referring to the late Princess Diana. "I'm sure they just want to break away and have a safe haven and somewhere they can live a normal life." REUTERS/Kevin Light

Close