Pictures | Tue Apr 20, 2021 | 8:44am EDT

Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. Some residents have been evacuated and told to ignore the area following the landslide. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine

