Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. Some residents have been evacuated and told to ignore the area following the landslide. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rockfall is seen on a beach after a cliff collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Next Slideshows
Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial
Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying...
Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday
Theo Stobbs, born prematurely at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins
Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.
Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial
Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd.
Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday
Theo Stobbs, born prematurely at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system
India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections.
Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards
The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.