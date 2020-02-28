Edition:
Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise on Hat Yao Beach, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, Thailand, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A tank takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tanks take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A fighter jet takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tanks take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise on Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise on Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A soldier takes part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise on Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise on Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Soldiers take part in the Amphibious Assault Demonstration during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise on Hat Yao Beach, February 28. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

