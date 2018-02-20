Cobra Gold military exercises
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise as part of the "Cobra Gold 2018" (CG18) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai Navy instructor demonstrates how to catch a snake during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai Navy instructor holds up snakes during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. Marine smiles as blood from a cobra drips from his mouth. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An U.S. Marine directs a hovercraft onto the beach as they participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
South Korean marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An U.S. Marine participates in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. Marine inflates a cobra skin after removing its entrails during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. Marine eats a gecko during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soldiers attend the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A South Korea marine eats local vegetables during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines hold a millipede during a jungle survival exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. Marines participate in an amphibious assault exercise. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang
The American flag at the Winter Olympics.
Mount Sinabung erupts
The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.
High stakes cockfighting in Thailand
Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gun debate rages after Florida mass shooting
Student survivors and others rally to demand tougher gun laws after the mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida high school.
Pyeongchang in sequence
Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.