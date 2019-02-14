Cobra Gold military exercises
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Thai soldier is bitten by a snake as he presents non-venomous snakes. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier eats a Carambola (star fruit). REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier is fed a scorpion. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier is fed snake blood. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier presents rice cooked in a condom. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier presents spider eggs. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier is fed a gecko. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thai and U.S. soldiers eat fruits. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A U.S. soldier eats a fruit. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier eats a fruit. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier eats a vegetable. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Thai soldier presents scorpion venom. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier trains with a snake. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier stands in front of skins of snakes. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Thai soldier presents a venomous snake. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier holds his weapon. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier drinks water from a plant. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers react during exercises. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A soldier is fed an earthworm. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the...
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of...
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence...
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
MORE IN PICTURES
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control
A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Backstage at NYFW
Behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.