Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2019 | 8:45am EST

Cobra Gold military exercises

A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A Thai soldier is bitten by a snake as he presents non-venomous snakes. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier eats a Carambola (star fruit). REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A soldier is fed a scorpion. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier is fed snake blood. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier presents rice cooked in a condom. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier presents spider eggs. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier is fed a gecko. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Thai and U.S. soldiers eat fruits. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A U.S. soldier eats a fruit. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A soldier eats a fruit. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A soldier eats a vegetable. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A Thai soldier presents scorpion venom. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier trains with a snake. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier stands in front of skins of snakes. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A Thai soldier presents a venomous snake. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier holds his weapon. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier drinks water from a plant. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Soldiers react during exercises. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A soldier is fed an earthworm. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
