Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 5, 2021 | 8:56am EDT

Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 16
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 16
Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 16
Stephanie Rioja reacts with twins Leonardo and Melannie as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Stephanie Rioja reacts with twins Leonardo and Melannie as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Stephanie Rioja reacts with twins Leonardo and Melannie as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 16
People gather to watch the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building being demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather to watch the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building being demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
People gather to watch the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building being demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 16
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 16
Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 16
Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 16
General view of the area after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

General view of the area after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
General view of the area after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 16
Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 16
Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 16
Smoke is seen after partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Smoke is seen after partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Smoke is seen after partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 16
A woman looks on after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman looks on after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A woman looks on after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 16
A Miami-Dade County police officer looks on ahead of the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Miami-Dade County police officer looks on ahead of the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A Miami-Dade County police officer looks on ahead of the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 16
A police boat patrols before the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A police boat patrols before the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A police boat patrols before the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 16
View of the partially collapsed residential building as rescue operations are stopped, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

View of the partially collapsed residential building as rescue operations are stopped, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
View of the partially collapsed residential building as rescue operations are stopped, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hot dog champions of New York

Hot dog champions of New York

Next Slideshows

Hot dog champions of New York

Hot dog champions of New York

Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park in New York.

Jul 04 2021
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible...

Jul 04 2021
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's...

Jul 04 2021
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning...

Jul 02 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

Americans marked their nation s 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.

Hot dog champions of New York

Hot dog champions of New York

Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park in New York.

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Desperate search for survivors in Surfside

Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.

U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest

The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history

Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history

Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked a reckoning with the country's colonial past.

Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies.

Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse

Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse

President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in last week's Florida condominium collapse after the search-and-rescue operation was suspended due to safety concerns.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast