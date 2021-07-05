Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Debris seen at the site after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Stephanie Rioja reacts with twins Leonardo and Melannie as the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021....more
People gather to watch the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building being demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
View of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building as it is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Smoke is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
General view of the area after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Debris is seen after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Smoke is seen after partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman looks on after the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Miami-Dade County police officer looks on ahead of the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police boat patrols before the demolition of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
View of the partially collapsed residential building as rescue operations are stopped, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
