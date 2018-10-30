Edition:
Collecting the Great War

Objects from the WWI memorabilia collection of French collectors Serge and Chantal Giudice, displayed at their home in Balma near Toulouse, France. For more than 20 years, Serge Giudice and his wife Chantal have been collecting more than 3000 objects and documents from World War One. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
A 1914 medical book. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collector Serge Giudice holds a Verdun medal, a French commemorative medal and a German Iron cross. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A detail of a WWI French soldier's uniform. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Vases carved out of shrapnel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collector Chantal Giudice holds a warplane figurine created from the remains of a German Zeppelin wrecked in Revigny in 1916, made by a WWI French soldier. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collector Serge Giudice cleans a helmet on a mannequin wearing a uniform of a French soldier. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collectors Serge and Chantal Giudice display a WWI poster. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Artisanal works made in the trenches. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The two French collectors are preparing to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war by opening up to visitors their home and the 3,000 or so objects it contains related to the 1914-1918 conflict. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A detail of an uniform of a WWI French soldier. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A WWI poster which reads "General order of deployment". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A porcelain depicting a pig with a German helmet. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A pitcher, from the WWI memorabilia collection of French collectors Serge and Chantal Giudice. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A French army helmet. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A lighter. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A cap of a WWI French officer. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A plate depicting the face of French politician Georges Clemenceau. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A vase made in the trenches by a French soldier. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A Verdun medal. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Vases carved out of shrapnel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Mannequins wearing WWI uniforms of a nurse and a military doctor. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A mannequin wearing a French WWI army uniform. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collectors Serge and Chantal Giudice hold a WWI German helmet as they pose among their collection. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French collectors Serge and Chantal Giudice adjust a mannequin depicting a WWI French soldier. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

