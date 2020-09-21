Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different jabots (collars in French) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ruth Bader Ginsburg closes her wardrobe after giving a tour of the collars she wears with her robes in courtroom sessions, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
In a combination photo, Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her many different collars in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece
A rare storm known as a medicane floods streets and homes in central Greece.
Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire
The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles has spread rapidly in high winds.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thai protesters challenge monarchy
Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers.
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters
Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.
Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece
A rare storm known as a medicane floods streets and homes in central Greece.
Best of the Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire
The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles has spread rapidly in high winds.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 1933 - 2020
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, has died at age 87.
On the frontlines of the West Coast wildfires
Images of hotshots, firefighters, rescue workers and civilian volunteers battling the flames in California, Oregon and Washington.