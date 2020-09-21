Edition:
Pictures | Mon Sep 21, 2020 | 11:35am EDT

Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different jabots (collars in French) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her jabots in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg closes her wardrobe after giving a tour of the collars she wears with her robes in courtroom sessions, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
In a combination photo, Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows her many different collars in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
