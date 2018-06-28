Edition:
Colombia 1 - Senegal 0

Colombia's Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez in action with Senegal's M'Baye Niang. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal's Salif Sane in action with Colombia's Luis Muriel. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina in action with Senegal's Sadio Mane. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's David Ospina and Senegal's Sadio Mane react. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal fan reacts after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina, Senegal's Diafra Sakho and team mates react after the match. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A Senegal fan reacts after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Colombia's Juan Cuadrado. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates after Yerry Mina (not pictured) scored their first goal past Senegal's Khadim N'Diaye. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal's Khadim N'Diaye, Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly in action with Colombia's Luis Muriel. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia players celebrate in front of fans after Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates after teammate Yerry Mina scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal's Salif Sane in action with Colombia's Johan Mojica. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action with Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A general view inside the stadium. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal with Juan Fernando Quintero, Davinson Sanchez, Radamel Falcao and Mateus Uribe. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal's Khadim N'Diaye in action with Colombia's Luis Muriel. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Senegal's Khadim N'Diaye in action with Colombia's Luis Muriel. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts as he is substituted off. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
