Colombia 2 - Poland 0
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Colombia players celebrate as Poland's Kamil Grosicki looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected. REUTERS/John Sibley
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores their third goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action surrounded by Poland players. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Poland's Jan Bednarek and Lukasz Piszczek in action with Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado in action with Poland's Maciej Rybus. REUTERS/John Sibley
Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Colombia fans in the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colombia fans wearing wigs outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Colombia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/John Sibley
