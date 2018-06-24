Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 24, 2018 | 4:40pm EDT

Colombia 2 - Poland 0

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 19
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 19
Colombia players celebrate as Poland's Kamil Grosicki looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Colombia players celebrate as Poland's Kamil Grosicki looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia players celebrate as Poland's Kamil Grosicki looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 19
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 19
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 19
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected. REUTERS/John Sibley

Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
6 / 19
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
7 / 19
Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 19
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 19
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores their third goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores their third goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado scores their third goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 19
Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action surrounded by Poland players. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action surrounded by Poland players. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao in action surrounded by Poland players. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 19
Poland's Jan Bednarek and Lukasz Piszczek in action with Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Poland's Jan Bednarek and Lukasz Piszczek in action with Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Poland's Jan Bednarek and Lukasz Piszczek in action with Colombia's Carlos Bacca. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 19
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado in action with Poland's Maciej Rybus. REUTERS/John Sibley

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado in action with Poland's Maciej Rybus. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado in action with Poland's Maciej Rybus. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
13 / 19
Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 19
Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia's Radamel Falcao scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
15 / 19
Colombia fans in the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Colombia fans in the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia fans in the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 19
Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 19
Colombia fans wearing wigs outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Colombia fans wearing wigs outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia fans wearing wigs outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 19
Colombia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Colombia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2018
Colombia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Next Slideshows

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

1:40pm EDT
England 6 - Panama 1

England 6 - Panama 1

England takes on Panama in World Cup action.

12:25pm EDT
Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Jun 23 2018
Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Jun 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Saudi women hit the road

Saudi women hit the road

Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers.

Turkey's Erdogan claims election victory

Turkey's Erdogan claims election victory

Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party claimed victory in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary poll, overcoming the biggest electoral challenge to their rule in a decade and a half.

Yemen residents flee fighting

Yemen residents flee fighting

Residents unable to flee Hodeidah face constant bombardment, lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan 2 - Senegal 2

Japan takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

England 6 - Panama 1

England 6 - Panama 1

England takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany takes on Sweden in World Cup action.

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico 2 - South Korea 1

Mexico takes on South Korea in World Cup action.

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

America's undocumented

America's undocumented

A look at undocumented immigrants in the United States as more than 2,300 migrant children have been separated since the Trump administration began a �zero tolerance� policy toward illegal border crossings in early May.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast