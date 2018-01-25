Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans
Colombia on Wednesday evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx of migrants from the crisis-hit neighboring country. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
People cook arepas using firewood in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The Venezuelans were removed at the crack of dawn from the field in a middle-class neighborhood, where they had been sleeping in makeshift tents or on cardboard boxes. A few...more
Carolina Centeno (R) sits next to her family and their belongings, as they sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. Most were deported to Venezuela because they did not have valid passports, although some vowed to cross back over when they got...more
People prepare to sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. Colombia, already home to the most Venezuelan migrants in South America, is particularly vulnerable to Venezuela's swelling crisis. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sleeps next to backpacks with the colors of the Venezuelan national flag, in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. An earlier wave of those seeking to escape Venezuela's collapsing economy, sky-high inflation and food shortages saw engineers...more
Men sit next to the fire as they cook arepas in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. Now, however, a growing number of poor Venezuelans are cramming onto buses to make their way to Colombian border towns, from where they try to make money to continue...more
Men cook arepas using firewood in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The evictions in Cucuta came in the wake of a small anti-Venezuelan protest in the town on Sunday. Locals said their children could no longer play in parks or sports fields, and...more
People sleep on the floor of a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The number of Venezuelans living in Colombia jumped 62 percent in the last half of 2017 to more than 550,000, Colombia's migration authority said earlier this month. REUTERS/Carlos...more
People chat as others prepare to sleep in a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. The United Nations is willing to send more aid to Colombia to help the country cope with the arriving migrants, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on a visit to the...more
People prepare to sleep on the floor of a sport center in Cucuta, Colombia. "We left with the dream of working and escaping Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship in Venezuela, but unfortunately they're sending us back," said Jesus Millan, 45, minutes after...more
Jhonfre Garcia smokes a cigarette as other Venezuelan migrants start waking up, during an operation by the Colombian police to evict them from a sport center, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People collect their belongings next to police officers during an operation to evict a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants from a sport center, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A police officer talks to a man during an operation to evict a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants from a sport center, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Venezuelan migrant puts on his shoes next to police officers during the eviction. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jhon Teran (C) looks at the passports of his relatives while he sits next to other Venezuelan migrants during the eviction. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelans ride on a truck escorted by police officers in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migration officer takes pictures of Venezuelan migrants as they get off trucks before they cross to Venezuela, at the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants get on a truck during an operation by the Colombian police to evict them from a sport center. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants wait on a truck during the eviction. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelans ride on the trucks escorted by police officers after eviction in Cucuta. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migration officer and a Colombian policeman stand in front of people queueing to try to cross into Venezuela from Colombia through the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Colombian police officers stand in front of people queueing to try to cross into Colombia from Venezuela through Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men carry a woman who fainted while queueing to try to cross into Venezuela from Colombia through Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
