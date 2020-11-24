Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota
A girl walks through the rubble of a house after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A supermarket employee shines a light on a destroyed aisle and damaged products after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A graffiti that reads "Jesus loves you" is seen on a wall of a house destroyed after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
The owner of a supermarket wearing a face mask due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, washes the merchandise that she could save after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
People walk near damaged houses and fallen electricity poles after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man looks at some armed tents in the middle of the rubble of his house after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A firefighter wearing a face mask due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, cooks amid the rubble of a house destroyed by the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
An employee of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) washes clothes amid the rubble of a house destroyed by the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man is seen near the rubble of houses destroyed after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man walks down a street without lighting after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man walks down a street without lighting after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man wearing a face mask under his chin lights a cigarette after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A woman wearing a face mask under her chin weaves inside a nunnery that was converted into a shelter after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man looks at the rubble of houses destroyed after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A man tries to repair the roof of his mother's house after it was destroyed by the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A woman wearing a face mask is seen inside her house without tiles after the passage of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A helicopter flies over the houses destroyed by Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A damaged house is seen after the passing of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas
Women and children affected by the passage of storm Iota line up to board an evacuation flight to San Andres, in Providencia, Colombia, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas
A damaged house is seen after the passing of Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas
Naeeth Novaglia, 32, walks through the rubble of her home that was destroyed by Storm Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas
Bare trees are seen next to the runway of Providencia airport after the passing of Storm Iota in Providencia, Colombia, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas
