Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting
Conrad Wright leaves flowers and takes a moment at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Karla Bielanski places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Natalie Quaratino, says a prayer for Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Josephine Manion places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A woman stands in silence looking at the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Parents of a King Soopers employee embrace each other after leaving flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Deborah Kelly places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Michael Bogart leans on the fence surrounding King Soopers and takes a moment to grief and think about those who lost their lives during a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. Bogart lived across the...more
Zachary Kapushion says a prayer for Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
King Soopers' employee, Jeff Hooker, places flowers and remembers his coworker, Rikki Olds, who was killed during a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Joan Lutz, places a note that says, "Thank you police officers, our hearts are grieving," at a memorial for Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
