Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Michael Bogart leans on the fence surrounding King Soopers and takes a moment to grief and think about those who lost their lives during a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. Bogart lived across the street for years and said, "Everyday I would look out my window and see King Soopers and to have something so horrific happen in my backyard is surreal". REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

