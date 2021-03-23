Edition:
Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Conrad Wright leaves flowers and takes a moment at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Karla Bielanski places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Natalie Quaratino, says a prayer for Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Josephine Manion places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman stands in silence looking at the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Parents of a King Soopers employee embrace each other after leaving flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Deborah Kelly places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Michael Bogart leans on the fence surrounding King Soopers and takes a moment to grief and think about those who lost their lives during a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. Bogart lived across the street for years and said, "Everyday I would look out my window and see King Soopers and to have something so horrific happen in my backyard is surreal". REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Zachary Kapushion says a prayer for Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
King Soopers' employee, Jeff Hooker, places flowers and remembers his coworker, Rikki Olds, who was killed during a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Joan Lutz, places a note that says, "Thank you police officers, our hearts are grieving," at a memorial for Officer Eric Talley at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
