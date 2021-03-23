Colorado supermarket shooting claims multiple lives
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
An ambulance leaves the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Talley after Moonshadow was inside King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers sweep the area outside of a King Soopers grocery store, which was the site of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A law enforcement officer stands at the perimeter of a shooting site at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People stand near the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
Police officers and an ambulance are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
Police vehicles are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
Police vehicles are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
Police vehicles are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021. Cecil Disharoon/via REUTERS
