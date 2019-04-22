Edition:
United States
Mon Apr 22, 2019

Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election

Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll at his campaign headquarters in Kiev. Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected a comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 41, who plays a fictional president in a TV show, won 73 percent of the vote on Sunday with Poroshenko winning just under 25 percent. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Zelenskiy will take leadership of a country on the frontline of the West's standoff with Russia following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and its support for a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Zelenskiy kisses his wife Olena following the announcement of the first exit poll at their campaign headquarters in Kiev. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Zelenskiy, the latest anti-establishment figure to unseat an incumbent, both in Europe and further afield, has promised to end the war in the eastern Donbass region and to root out corruption amid widespread dismay over rising prices and sliding living standards. But he has not said exactly how he plans to achieve all that. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukraine's President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll at his campaign headquarters in Kiev. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
In Sunday's second-round vote, Poroshenko, 53, had tried to rally voters, casting himself as a bulwark against Russian aggression and a champion of Ukrainian identity. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Supporters of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko react following the announcement of the first exit poll at his campaign headquarters in Kiev. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Poroshenko reacts while delivering a speech following the announcement of the first exit poll at his campaign headquarters in Kiev. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukrainian police officers draw out an administrative offense report before handing it over to presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who demonstrated his ballot in public while casting a vote, at his campaign headquarters in Kiev. Press service of Volodymyr Zelenskiy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy displays his ballot while standing in front of the media at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukraine's incumbent President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna attend a service marking Palm Sunday at St. Michael's Cathedral in Kiev. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Members of a local electoral commission count votes at a polling station created for servicemen taking part in the government's five-year-old conflict in eastern Ukraine against Kremlin-backed rebels, near the front line, in the village of Zaitseve, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukraine's incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna visit a polling station during the second round of the presidential election in Kiev. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks out of a voting booth during the second round of the presidential election in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
