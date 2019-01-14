Edition:
Mon Jan 14, 2019

Coming of age in Japan

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono and a flower decoration on her head attends her Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato

