Coming of age in Japan
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono and a flower decoration on her head attends her Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a selfie. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex told royal well-wishers she was six months pregnant but that she and husband Prince Harry do not know the gender of their...
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the New York subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Chile's Aculeo Lagoon dries up for the first time in 2,000 years
Chile's Aculeo Lagoon, a body of water that used to cover over 7 square miles has completely dried up for the first time in 2,000 years.
Widespread gas shortages in Mexico
Gasoline shortages in Mexico sparked by a crackdown on fuel theft prompt warnings from business leaders that industries will suffer if the shortfalls persist.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex told royal well-wishers she was six months pregnant but that she and husband Prince Harry do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.
Best of Dakar Rally
The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the New York subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.
Scenes from the shutdown
A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Critics' Choice Awards
Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.
Critics' Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the arrivals carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Week in sports
Highlights from the past week in sports.