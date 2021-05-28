Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 28, 2021 | 7:52pm EDT

Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre

Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 28, 2021. America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre, when an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed by white mobs. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 28, 2021. America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre, when an estimated 300...more

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 28, 2021. America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre, when an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community - Tulsa's prosperous "Black Wall Street" - was destroyed by white mobs. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
1 / 10
Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and older sister of Van Ellis, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, May 28, 2021. Fletcher testified in Congress earlier this month. "I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," she said. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and older sister of Van Ellis, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, May 28,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and older sister of Van Ellis, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, May 28, 2021. Fletcher testified in Congress earlier this month. "I am 107 years old and I have never seen justice. I pray that one day I will," she said. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
2 / 10
People wave and a woman stops to photograph the longest living known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of whom were deputized by local authorities, gunned down Black residents and torched homes and businesses. An estimated 300 people were killed and thousands were made homeless by the destruction. REUTERS/Stringer

People wave and a woman stops to photograph the longest living known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of...more

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
People wave and a woman stops to photograph the longest living known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of whom were deputized by local authorities, gunned down Black residents and torched homes and businesses. An estimated 300 people were killed and thousands were made homeless by the destruction. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
Survivor Hughes Van Ellis attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. After the massacre, Tulsa authorities initially acted to impede rebuilding in Greenwood and insurance companies refused to pay out damages to victims, citing riot clauses. No one was ever prosecuted or punished for the mob's violent acts. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Survivor Hughes Van Ellis attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. After the massacre, Tulsa authorities initially acted to impede rebuilding in Greenwood and insurance companies refused to pay out damages to victims, citing riot clauses. No...more

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Survivor Hughes Van Ellis attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. After the massacre, Tulsa authorities initially acted to impede rebuilding in Greenwood and insurance companies refused to pay out damages to victims, citing riot clauses. No one was ever prosecuted or punished for the mob's violent acts. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
4 / 10
Representative Regina Goodwin of District 73 speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Representative Regina Goodwin of District 73 speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Representative Regina Goodwin of District 73 speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
5 / 10
Digital media and television journalist Roland Martin poses for a selfie with survivor Hughes Van Ellis at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Digital media and television journalist Roland Martin poses for a selfie with survivor Hughes Van Ellis at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Digital media and television journalist Roland Martin poses for a selfie with survivor Hughes Van Ellis at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
6 / 10
Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
7 / 10
Tulsa City Council chair Vanessa Hall-Harper speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Tulsa City Council chair Vanessa Hall-Harper speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Tulsa City Council chair Vanessa Hall-Harper speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
8 / 10
Survivor Viola Fletcher, 107, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Survivor Viola Fletcher, 107, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Survivor Viola Fletcher, 107, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
9 / 10
Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Greg Robinson II, speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Greg Robinson II, speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Greg Robinson II, speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Next Slideshows

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.

5:29pm EDT
San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened...

3:24pm EDT
Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

2:53pm EDT
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption...

11:52am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire

Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire

The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, burned for six days while anchored off Colombo harbor.

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened fire on his coworkers.

Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast