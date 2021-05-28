Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre
Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest known living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 28, 2021. America marks the centennial of the 1921 race massacre, when an estimated 300...more
Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and older sister of Van Ellis, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, May 28,...more
People wave and a woman stops to photograph the longest living known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of...more
Survivor Hughes Van Ellis attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. After the massacre, Tulsa authorities initially acted to impede rebuilding in Greenwood and insurance companies refused to pay out damages to victims, citing riot clauses. No...more
Representative Regina Goodwin of District 73 speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Digital media and television journalist Roland Martin poses for a selfie with survivor Hughes Van Ellis at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Hughes Van Ellis, 100, Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, also known as Mother Randle, and Viola Fletcher, 107, the oldest living survivor, attend the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Tulsa City Council chair Vanessa Hall-Harper speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Survivor Viola Fletcher, 107, attends the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Greg Robinson II, speaks at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. REUTERS/Polly Irungu
