Commemorating 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre

People wave and a woman stops to photograph the longest living known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. After the arrest of an African-American man accused of assaulting a white woman, an allegation that was never proven, white rioters, some of whom were deputized by local authorities, gunned down Black residents and torched homes and businesses. An estimated 300 people were killed and thousands were made homeless by the destruction. REUTERS/Stringer

