Commemorating World War One centenary

An image of a soldier is projected onto the surfaces of the Nave of St Albans Cathedral, forming part of a light and sound installation to commemorate the centenary of World War One, in St Albans, Britain October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A worker places poppies with messages next to the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, ahead of Last Post ceremony marking the centenary of the end of World War One, Belgium November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Veterans are seen next to gravestones of World War One soldiers at the Tyne Cot cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A veteran visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A group visits the Butte de Vauquois battlefield, near the eastern city of Verdun, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A poppy is seen next to engraved names of British and Commonwealth soldiers who died in World War One at the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres, Belgium November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The light from the setting sun hits tombstones during a ceremony at the cemetery of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette in Alain-Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Flag-bearers of war veteran associations attend a ceremony at the cemetery of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette in Alain-Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A damaged cannon is put on display behind the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, dedicated to the U.S. soldiers killed in the Belleau Wood battle, at Belleau, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Republican Guards stand on the road as they await the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) who will attend a ceremony at a granite monument, the Pierre d'Haudroy, at La Flamengrie, in the Aisne, France, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Thousands of poppies, made out of red bottle tops, are displayed to form a dove at the Botanic Garden in Meise, Belgium, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Images of poppies are projected onto the surfaces of the Nave of St Albans Cathedral in St Albans, Britain October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

History enthusiasts, dressed with vintage army uniforms as Poilu (French soldier in World War I), leave after a ceremony at the Memorial to the Battle of Morhange, eastern France, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French forensic pathologist Bruno Fremont works on the identification of the remains of an unknown soldier, killed during World War One, found during road construction work near the battlefield of Douaumont at Verdun hospital, eastern France, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A war veteran attends a ceremony at the cemetery of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette in Alain-Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Republican guards stand during a military ceremony in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, France, November 4, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Visitors are seen among tombstones at the World War One Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery and Memorial in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, near the eastern French city of Verdun, as France prepares to mark the centennial commemoration of the First World War Armistice Day, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A wooden statue depicting a Poilu (French soldier in World War I) by French artist Jean Bergeron is seen at the place where the remains of 26 soldiers were discovered in 2013 in the destroyed village Fleury-devant-Douaumont, near Verdun, France, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath during a ceremony in tribute to the French soldiers killed in August 1914 during border battles at the monument in Morhange, eastern France, November 5, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

A visitor looks at a dove-shaped formation of thousands of artificial red poppies, made out of red bottle tops, at the Botanic Garden in Meise, Belgium, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

