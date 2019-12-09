Edition:
Mon Dec 9, 2019

Commoners buy fairytale French castle

A view shows the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers at Les Trois-Moutiers, France. The chateau, a romantic ruin from the 13th century originally, standing on an island, has become a beloved place for its 25 000 co-owners, seduced by the elegant building ravaged by fire in 1932 and left to nature ever since, giving them the feeling of being a true "French chatelain". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
For most of the year, Willy Nanlohij, a 62-year-old retired bank worker, lives with his wife Hilda in a comfortable yet unremarkable home in the Dutch city of Enschede. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
But on Saturday night, the couple were trying out their new status as owners of a fairytale French chateau that dates back to the thirteenth century, and comes with turrets, a clock-tower and a moat. "It was a childhood dream," Nanlohij said. Surveying his property, his wife at his side, he added: "I feel something in my belly, excitement." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Their dream comes with a few caveats: they share ownership with 25,000 people who joined an innovative crowd-funding campaign (minimum contribution 50 euros), and the chateau is an uninhabitable ruin. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
But none of that diluted the romance for Nanlohij when he joined 350 of those co-owners for a pre-Christmas party in the grounds, to get a taste of what it feels like to join the ranks of French chateau owners. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
"As a little boy, I was fascinated by chateaux so today, to become a co-owner, is extraordinary," he said as guests gathered around a Christmas tree in the shadow of the ruined building, shared gifts, and drank mulled wine. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The Mothe Chandeniers chateau, 185 miles south-west of Paris, is steeped in a history of wealth and privilege. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Built in the 13th century, Mothe Chandeniers was captured by English invaders in the Middle Ages. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
In 1654, Marquis Francois II transformed it into a lavish home with gardens and parks. Paris entrepreneur Francois Hennecart took it over in 1809 and restored it, and Baron Edgard Lejeune and his wife Marie Ardoin later transformed it into a neo-gothic structure. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
But in 1932, fire destroyed the interior and the roof. Since then, the chateau has stood abandoned with trees growing inside it. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The crowd-funding initiative, launched in 2017 by a French company that aims to use new funding models to preserve historical monuments, raised 1.6 million euros, from 25,000 people in 115 countries, including Cuba and Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The cash allowed work to start on shoring up the building. Scaffolding is in place. The objective is not to restore it to its previous state, but to keep it from falling down. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
British couple Robert and Suzanne Powell who run a nearby bed and breakfast, are also co-owners. "It's really good to have an investment and that interest in the property, to be able to go along and see how progress is being made in bringing it back to life," Robert Powell said. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The grand staircase is seen inside the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Co-owners watch fireworks during the Christmas party at the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A view of the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A view of the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers at night in Les Trois-Moutiers, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Co-owners attend the Christmas party organized at the Chateau de La Mothe-Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A detail of the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Sunrise inside the Chateau de La Mothe-Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
French co-owners and volunteers install the Christmas tree for the Christmas party. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Pigeons fly over the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A road sign at the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A view of the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A French co-owner prepares for the Christmas party. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
A view of the Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
The Chateau de La Mothe Chandeniers at Les Trois-Moutiers, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
