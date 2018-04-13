Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2018 | 12:05pm EDT

Commoners who married into royalty

Sofia Hellqvist was a model and reality television contestant before marrying Swedish Prince Carl Philip in 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

Sofia Hellqvist was a model and reality television contestant before marrying Swedish Prince Carl Philip in 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Sofia Hellqvist was a model and reality television contestant before marrying Swedish Prince Carl Philip in 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency
Close
1 / 15
Tatiana Blatnik, born in Venezuela and raised in Switzerland, was an event planner for Diane von Furstenberg before marrying Prince Nikolaos, son of Greece's deposed King Constantine, in 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Tatiana Blatnik, born in Venezuela and raised in Switzerland, was an event planner for Diane von Furstenberg before marrying Prince Nikolaos, son of Greece's deposed King Constantine, in 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 25, 2010
Tatiana Blatnik, born in Venezuela and raised in Switzerland, was an event planner for Diane von Furstenberg before marrying Prince Nikolaos, son of Greece's deposed King Constantine, in 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Close
2 / 15
Michiko Shoda met Japan's Crown Prince Akihito on a tennis court and wed in 1959, becoming the first commoner to marry into Japan's royal family. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Michiko Shoda met Japan's Crown Prince Akihito on a tennis court and wed in 1959, becoming the first commoner to marry into Japan's royal family. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Michiko Shoda met Japan's Crown Prince Akihito on a tennis court and wed in 1959, becoming the first commoner to marry into Japan's royal family. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Kate Middleton met Britain's Prince William while both were students at the University of St. Andrews. They married in 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kate Middleton met Britain's Prince William while both were students at the University of St. Andrews. They married in 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
Kate Middleton met Britain's Prince William while both were students at the University of St. Andrews. They married in 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
4 / 15
Rania Al-Yassin, born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, met Jordan's Crown Prince Abdullah II at a dinner party. They married in 1993 and Abdullah assumed the throne in 1999. REUTERS/Files

Rania Al-Yassin, born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, met Jordan's Crown Prince Abdullah II at a dinner party. They married in 1993 and Abdullah assumed the throne in 1999. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Rania Al-Yassin, born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, met Jordan's Crown Prince Abdullah II at a dinner party. They married in 1993 and Abdullah assumed the throne in 1999. REUTERS/Files
Close
5 / 15
Charlene Lynette Wittstock was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa before marrying Albert II, Prince of Monaco in 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Charlene Lynette Wittstock was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa before marrying Albert II, Prince of Monaco in 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Charlene Lynette Wittstock was an Olympic swimmer for South Africa before marrying Albert II, Prince of Monaco in 2011. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Close
6 / 15
Daniel Westling met Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria while working as her personal trainer. They wed in 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Daniel Westling met Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria while working as her personal trainer. They wed in 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Daniel Westling met Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria while working as her personal trainer. They wed in 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
7 / 15
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck married commoner Jetsun Pema in a 2011 wedding that transfixed the reclusive kingdom. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck married commoner Jetsun Pema in a 2011 wedding that transfixed the reclusive kingdom. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2011
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck married commoner Jetsun Pema in a 2011 wedding that transfixed the reclusive kingdom. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 15
Sonja Haraldsen dated Norway's Crown Prince Harald in secret for years before Harald told his father King Olav V he would never marry anyone but her, putting in jeopardy their future on the throne as Harald was the sole heir. They wed in 1968 after King Olaf consulted the government and allowed the engagement. REUTERS/Joergen Gomnaes/Norwegian Royal Court/NTB Scanpix

Sonja Haraldsen dated Norway's Crown Prince Harald in secret for years before Harald told his father King Olav V he would never marry anyone but her, putting in jeopardy their future on the throne as Harald was the sole heir. They wed in 1968 after...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Sonja Haraldsen dated Norway's Crown Prince Harald in secret for years before Harald told his father King Olav V he would never marry anyone but her, putting in jeopardy their future on the throne as Harald was the sole heir. They wed in 1968 after King Olaf consulted the government and allowed the engagement. REUTERS/Joergen Gomnaes/Norwegian Royal Court/NTB Scanpix
Close
9 / 15
Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano was a journalist and news anchor before marrying Spain's Prince Felipe in 2004. He assumed the throne in 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano was a journalist and news anchor before marrying Spain's Prince Felipe in 2004. He assumed the throne in 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano was a journalist and news anchor before marrying Spain's Prince Felipe in 2004. He assumed the throne in 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
10 / 15
Mary Elizabeth met Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik at a pub in Sydney during the 2000 Summer Olympics. They stayed in touch and wed in 2004. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mary Elizabeth met Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik at a pub in Sydney during the 2000 Summer Olympics. They stayed in touch and wed in 2004. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Mary Elizabeth met Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik at a pub in Sydney during the 2000 Summer Olympics. They stayed in touch and wed in 2004. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 15
Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti was born in Argentina and working in New York City when she met Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander at Spain's Seville Spring Fair in 1999. He visited her in New York two weeks later and they wed in 2002. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti was born in Argentina and working in New York City when she met Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander at Spain's Seville Spring Fair in 1999. He visited her in New York two weeks later and they wed in 2002. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti was born in Argentina and working in New York City when she met Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander at Spain's Seville Spring Fair in 1999. He visited her in New York two weeks later and they wed in 2002. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Close
12 / 15
Masako Owada originally refused to marry Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, worried that it would end her career in diplomacy and restrict her independence. But she finally accepted his third proposal and they married in 1993. REUTERS/File

Masako Owada originally refused to marry Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, worried that it would end her career in diplomacy and restrict her independence. But she finally accepted his third proposal and they married in 1993. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Masako Owada originally refused to marry Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, worried that it would end her career in diplomacy and restrict her independence. But she finally accepted his third proposal and they married in 1993. REUTERS/File
Close
13 / 15
Silvia Renate Sommerlath, born in Germany, met Sweden's Crown Prince Carl Gustaf while working as an educational host during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. They married in 1976, three years after he assumed the throne. REUTERS/Jan Collsioo

Silvia Renate Sommerlath, born in Germany, met Sweden's Crown Prince Carl Gustaf while working as an educational host during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. They married in 1976, three years after he assumed the throne. REUTERS/Jan Collsioo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2007
Silvia Renate Sommerlath, born in Germany, met Sweden's Crown Prince Carl Gustaf while working as an educational host during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. They married in 1976, three years after he assumed the throne. REUTERS/Jan Collsioo
Close
14 / 15
Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby met Norway's Crown Prince Haakon at a music festival in the late 1990s. They married in 2001. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby met Norway's Crown Prince Haakon at a music festival in the late 1990s. They married in 2001. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2012
Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby met Norway's Crown Prince Haakon at a music festival in the late 1990s. They married in 2001. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
World Press Photo award winners

World Press Photo award winners

Next Slideshows

World Press Photo award winners

World Press Photo award winners

A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.

8:45am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:40am EDT
French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

7:35am EDT
China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

7:30am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

Tiny cooking

Tiny cooking

A couple cook miniature versions of popular Turkish dishes in a tiny kitchen with a working stove and range of utensils.

World Press Photo award winners

World Press Photo award winners

A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

South Africans paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at memorial services across the country.

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast