Communities come together amid coronavirus
Jared Goldwire, of Tacoma, a defensive end on the University of Louisville football team, and Robert Christopher III of Seattle, organize food donations at the Emergency Feeding Program of Seattle and King County to hand out at a drive-through pick...more
People donate blood after appeals from hospitals and the Italian government for blood donations to help treat coronavirus patients, at an Italian Red Cross centre, in Rome, Italy March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Co-owners of Sprout, Jenny Kelly and Michael Kelly, sort through food to give away from their restaurant's refrigerator that will otherwise spoil while the restaurant is closed, in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank in San Francisco, California, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Adolfo Lettieri and his son Simone pose as they make homemade masks that are distributed free of charge to people queuing outside their small shop, in the Tuscan city of Grosseto, Italy, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Co-owner Alan Davis distributes free hand sanitizers at Chambers Bay Distillery, which is creating the product with ethanol alcohol and giving it away, in University Place, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
People wait outside an Iceland store in the Kennedy Centre, which opened one hour early to allow elderly shoppers to buy food, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Children carry breakfast and lunch at Kenmore Middle School after the school was closed in Arlington, Virginia, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Men load a car with milk donated from Costa Coffee in Milton Keynes, Britain, for the Vineyard Church, Netherfield, for food parcels to those in need, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Sisters Ava and Sadie Williams choose books while picking up lunch with their mother at the Olympic Hills Elementary School, after schools were closed in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A customer picks up a bag of free pastries from the worker-owned Arizmendi bakery after the cooperative voted to temporarily shut its doors in San Francisco, California, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Volunteers work in an emergency food bag production line at the Alameda County Community Food Bank, in Oakland, California, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rudy Tagliaferro, a chef living in the town of San Fiorano, has been baking loaves of bread that he takes to the homes of residents in the community to help them cope with quarantine in San Fiorano, Italy, February 25, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via...more
Community workers distribute free vegetables to members of households inside a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Belgian Andree Desmaelle, 76 virtually communicates with someone thanks to a robot made available by Belgian company ZoraBots for elderly people's homes for free so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones in Ostend, Belgium March 16, 2020....more
Iraqi volunteers sew pieces of clothes to make face masks to distribute to poor families for free in Kirkuk, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A member of the Taiwan and Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship team hands out free face masks to people outside the metro in Caracas, Venezuela March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Donors rest as phlebotomists work during a Bloodworks Northwest blood drive at the Shoreline Masonic Lodge in Shoreline, Washington, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Eric Chan, whose family owns Jade Garden Restaurant in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, readies small bottles of hand sanitizer, which they are giving to customers who order over $60 worth of food in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 17,...more
A staff member from a sanitizing company distributes free hand sanitizer to worshippers during Friday prayers outside al Husseini mosque in downtown Amman, Jordan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
