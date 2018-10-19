Edition:
Fri Oct 19, 2018

Commuter train runs over crowd in India

People surround the body of a victim lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. A commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks in northern India killing at least 59 people on Friday, state officials said, making it India's worst rail disaster this year. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
People surround the bodies of victims lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish SharmA

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Policemen carry the body of a victim after a train struck a crowd seated on tracks in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Hospital staff move a stretcher with an injured man after a commuter train struck a crowd seated on tracks in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
People and policemen surround the bodies victims lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Hospital staff carry the dead body of a victim after a commuter train struck a crowd seated on tracks in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Covered body is seen at the train accident site in Amritsar. ANI News via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
People gather at the train accident site in Amritsar, India. ANI News via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
