Commuter train runs over crowd in India
People surround the body of a victim lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. A commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks in northern India killing at least 59 people on Friday,...more
People surround the bodies of victims lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish SharmA
Policemen carry the body of a victim after a train struck a crowd seated on tracks in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Hospital staff move a stretcher with an injured man after a commuter train struck a crowd seated on tracks in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
People and policemen surround the bodies victims lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Hospital staff carry the dead body of a victim after a commuter train struck a crowd seated on tracks in Amritsar, India. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Covered body is seen at the train accident site in Amritsar. ANI News via REUTERS
People gather at the train accident site in Amritsar, India. ANI News via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Renewed clashes on Israel-Gaza border
Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
'March of the Migrant' heads north
Several thousand migrants, including families and women carrying babies, have joined a caravan heading to the United States from Honduras.
'Baby Trump' balloon flies over Los Angeles
The "Baby Trump" balloon that first debuted in London this summer is sent aloft in Los Angeles.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Renewed clashes on Israel-Gaza border
Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Blanket of spider webs
Spiders spin webs that cover trees, shrubs and every other surface at the banks of Lake Vistonida in Greece.
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.