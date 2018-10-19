Commuter train runs over crowd in India

People surround the body of a victim lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. A commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks in northern India killing at least 59 people on Friday,...more

People surround the body of a victim lying on a railway track after an accident in Amritsar, India. A commuter train traveling at high speed ran through a crowd of people on the rail tracks in northern India killing at least 59 people on Friday, state officials said, making it India's worst rail disaster this year. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Close