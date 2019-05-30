Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law
Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect. Georgia is one of eight U.S. states that have passed strict new limits on abortion this...more
WALT DISNEY: On May 29, Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told Reuters it would be "very difficult" to keep filming in Georgia if the new law went into effect. "I rather doubt we will," Iger said in an interview with Reuters. "I think many people...more
NETFLIX: Netflix said on May 28 it would "rethink" its film and television production investment in Georgia if the new law is implemented, but the streaming service will continue to work there for now. Netflix, which films TV shows like crime drama...more
WARNERMEDIA: "If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," the division of telecommunications company AT&T said on May 30. "As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to...more
COMCAST'S NBCUNIVERSAL: NBCUniversal said on May 30 if anti-abortion laws in various U.S. states are upheld, it would "strongly impact" where it produces films and television shows in the future. "We fully expect that the heartbeat bills and similar...more
