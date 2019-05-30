Edition:
Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law

Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect. Georgia is one of eight U.S. states that have passed strict new limits on abortion this year. The Georgia law, which Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed on May 7, is due to take effect Jan. 1 if it survives court challenges. It would ban abortions at about six weeks into a pregnancy - before many women know they are pregnant. Georgia has attracted film and TV productions with tax credits and currently employs over 92,000 people in the entertainment business, according to the Motion Picture Association of America. Some 455 film and TV shows were shot in the state in 2018, according to then-Governor Nathan Deal. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

WALT DISNEY: On May 29, Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told Reuters it would be "very difficult" to keep filming in Georgia if the new law went into effect. "I rather doubt we will," Iger said in an interview with Reuters. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully." If the law takes effect, "I don't see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there," he added. Disney has filmed blockbuster movies in Georgia such as "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame." REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NETFLIX: Netflix said on May 28 it would "rethink" its film and television production investment in Georgia if the new law is implemented, but the streaming service will continue to work there for now. Netflix, which films TV shows like crime drama "Ozark" and supernatural thriller "Stranger Things" in the U.S. state, said it would work with groups fighting the Georgia law through the U.S. courts. The company was the first major Hollywood producer to publicly comment on calls by some for an industry boycott of Georgia. Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos (pictured R with Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings), said Netflix had many women working on productions in Georgia and their rights would be restricted by the new law. "It's why we will work with the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there - while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia," Sarandos said in a statement. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WARNERMEDIA: "If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," the division of telecommunications company AT&T said on May 30. "As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project." Pictured: WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey in New York City, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

COMCAST'S NBCUNIVERSAL: NBCUniversal said on May 30 if anti-abortion laws in various U.S. states are upheld, it would "strongly impact" where it produces films and television shows in the future. "We fully expect that the heartbeat bills and similar laws in various states will face serious legal challenges and will not go into effect while the process proceeds in court," the company said in a statement. "If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision making on where we produce our content in the future." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

