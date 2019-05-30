Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law

NETFLIX: Netflix said on May 28 it would "rethink" its film and television production investment in Georgia if the new law is implemented, but the streaming service will continue to work there for now. Netflix, which films TV shows like crime drama "Ozark" and supernatural thriller "Stranger Things" in the U.S. state, said it would work with groups fighting the Georgia law through the U.S. courts. The company was the first major Hollywood producer to publicly comment on calls by some for an industry boycott of Georgia. Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos (pictured R with Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings), said Netflix had many women working on productions in Georgia and their rights would be restricted by the new law. "It's why we will work with the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there - while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia," Sarandos said in a statement. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

