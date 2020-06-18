Confederate monuments come down across America
A statue from the Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit, lies after being toppled by protesters in Richmond, Virginia, June 17. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Behind a statue of President Abraham Lincoln, state workers prepare to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the rotunda of the Capitol Building in Frankfort , Kentucky, June 12. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man singing along Bob Marley's "One love" song near the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, during a rally against racial inequality in Richmond, Virginia, June 12. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis defaced with paint after it was torn down, in Richmond, Virginia, June 10. DYLAN GARNER - RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH /via REUTERS
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A construction team works to remove a statue of Confederate Commander Richard W. Dowling ahead of Juneteenth in Houston, Texas, June 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A driver yells out against protesters opposed to a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee while driving by in Richmond, Virginia, June 10. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is removed from the rotunda of the Capitol Building in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 13. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Crews add concrete barriers around the monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee in the early morning hours in Richmond, Virginia, June 17. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A defaced Confederate monument stands in front of Dekalb County Courthouse in Decatur Square in Decatur, Georgia, June 9. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A woman holds a sign while marching against the Confederate Monument carved into granite at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia, June 16. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A protest sign is held up in front of the Confederate Monument carved into granite at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia, June 16. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A woman walks past a defaced Confederate monument surrounded by protest posters in Decatur Square, Decatur, Georgia, June 10. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Sinil Ralph, 17, (L), and Larwuson Mulbah, 18, pose for graduation photos at the base of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal, in Richmond, Virginia, June 10. REUTERS/Julia...more
Protesters hold signs as they march against the Confederate Monument carved into granite at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Georgia, June 16. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
The toppled Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit, lies on the ground after protesters against racial inequality pulled it down overnight in Richmond, Virginia, June 17. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Workmen load and covering the toppled Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit, onto a truck after protesters against racial inequality pulled it down overnight in Richmond, Virginia, June 17....more
A statue of President Abraham Lincoln stands as workers remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the rotunda of the Capitol Building in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 13. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters rally against racial inequality around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, with the colors of the Pride flag projected on it, in Richmond, Virginia, June 12. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Next Slideshows
India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high
India holds funerals for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the...
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 22,000 of New York City's residents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile
Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.
Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot
Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.
India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high
India holds funerals for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the nuclear-armed rivals sought to defuse tensions.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 22,000 of New York City's residents.
Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit
At an open-pit granite quarry in Burkina Faso's capital, workers' children play in the rubble while others toil alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools.
Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
The coronavirus has put a staggering 25 million Americans out of work, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.