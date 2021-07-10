Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed after years of legal battle over the monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia, July 10, 2021. Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in...more
Tanya and Evance Chanda from Mechanicsville look on as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A worker gesture as he removes a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
The pediment where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was located is seen empty after the removal of the statue in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
People hug while a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Workers remove a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
People look on as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A police officer stands guard as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Workers prepare to remove a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Workers remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Workers remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Police officers look on as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Mayor of Charlottesville Nikuyah Walker speaks next to student Zayahna Bryant during a news conference before the Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue removal in Charlottesville, July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in Charlottesville, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in Charlottesville, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
