Confederate monuments removed in Charlottesville, nearly four years after deadly clashes

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed after years of legal battle over the monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia, July 10, 2021. Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson were taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a driver and killed. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

