Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2018 | 11:45am EDT

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is surrounded by photographers as he takes his seat for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A screaming protester is removed by Capitol police during the start of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh points to his daughters as his wife Ashley looks on before the start of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Demonstrators dressed as handmaidens await the arrival of Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh prior to his appearance before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley speaks during the confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A protester is removed during the start of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives with Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley before the start of Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley speaks next to Senator Orrin Hatch during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A protester is removed during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh smiles as he addresses the committee. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A protester in a wheelchair is removed by Capitol police during the start of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
U.S. Capitol police officer lead detained protesters out of the start of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during the confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie?

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
