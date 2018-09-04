Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is surrounded by photographers as he takes his seat for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A screaming protester is removed by Capitol police during the start of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh points to his daughters as his wife Ashley looks on before the start of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Demonstrators dressed as handmaidens await the arrival of Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh prior to his appearance before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley speaks during the confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A protester is removed during the start of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives with Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley before the start of Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley speaks next to Senator Orrin Hatch during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A protester is removed during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh smiles as he addresses the committee. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A protester in a wheelchair is removed by Capitol police during the start of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Capitol police officer lead detained protesters out of the start of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during the confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie?
Next Slideshows
Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum
A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging...
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.
Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years
A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum
A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Japan issues evacuation advisories for more than a million people as Typhoon Jebi slices across the west.
Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years
A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from August 2018.
Funeral for John McCain
Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gathered with thousands of fellow mourners to honor the late John McCain.
Top sports photos of August
Our top sports photography from August 2018.
Funeral for Aretha Franklin
Hundreds of mourners gather at a Detroit church for a music-infused funeral for the Queen of Soul, featuring tributes by former President Bill Clinton and singer Stevie Wonder.