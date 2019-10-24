Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo /Pool via REUTERS
Spanish Government Presidency Secretary General Felix Bolanos, acting-Justice Minister Dolores Delgado and Presidency Ministry Deputy Secretary Antonio Hidalgo Lopez witness the transfer of Franco's coffin at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of...more
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guill n/Pool via REUTERS
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carries the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS
A priest holds a rosary next to a flag with the portrait of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Supporters of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco shout slogans outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Family members of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco hold a pre-constitutional Spanish flag as they leave Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS
A supporter of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco holds a flag with his portrait outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. Words in the flag read "You are our hero, saviour and pride....more
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives Jose Cristobal, Luis Alfonso de Borbon Martinez-Bordiu, Francis Franco and Jaime Mart nez-Bordiu carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San...more
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guillen/Pool via REUTERS
A view of the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in Monte de El Pardo (Mount of El Pardo), Spain, October 24. Javier Lizon/Pool via REUTERS
A view of the helicopter carrying the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS
Belen Perez holds a Republican flag near the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the state mausoleum where late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is buried, in Peguerinos, near Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
