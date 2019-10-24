Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 24, 2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo /Pool via REUTERS

Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo /Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Spanish Government Presidency Secretary General Felix Bolanos, acting-Justice Minister Dolores Delgado and Presidency Ministry Deputy Secretary Antonio Hidalgo Lopez witness the transfer of Franco's coffin at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

Spanish Government Presidency Secretary General Felix Bolanos, acting-Justice Minister Dolores Delgado and Presidency Ministry Deputy Secretary Antonio Hidalgo Lopez witness the transfer of Franco's coffin at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Spanish Government Presidency Secretary General Felix Bolanos, acting-Justice Minister Dolores Delgado and Presidency Ministry Deputy Secretary Antonio Hidalgo Lopez witness the transfer of Franco's coffin at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guill n/Pool via REUTERS

Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guill n/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guill n/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carries the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carries the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carries the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
A priest holds a rosary next to a flag with the portrait of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A priest holds a rosary next to a flag with the portrait of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A priest holds a rosary next to a flag with the portrait of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
6 / 15
Supporters of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco shout slogans outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Supporters of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco shout slogans outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Supporters of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco shout slogans outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
7 / 15
Family members of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco hold a pre-constitutional Spanish flag as they leave Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Family members of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco hold a pre-constitutional Spanish flag as they leave Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Family members of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco hold a pre-constitutional Spanish flag as they leave Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 15
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS

Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
A supporter of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco holds a flag with his portrait outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. Words in the flag read "You are our hero, saviour and pride. Long live Franco!". REUTERS/Susana Vera

A supporter of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco holds a flag with his portrait outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. Words in the flag read "You are our hero, saviour and pride....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A supporter of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco holds a flag with his portrait outside Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery after the reburial of his remains, in Madrid, Spain, October 24. Words in the flag read "You are our hero, saviour and pride. Long live Franco!". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 15
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives Jose Cristobal, Luis Alfonso de Borbon Martinez-Bordiu, Francis Franco and Jaime Mart nez-Bordiu carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives Jose Cristobal, Luis Alfonso de Borbon Martinez-Bordiu, Francis Franco and Jaime Mart nez-Bordiu carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's relatives Jose Cristobal, Luis Alfonso de Borbon Martinez-Bordiu, Francis Franco and Jaime Mart nez-Bordiu carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guillen/Pool via REUTERS

Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guillen/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, carry the coffin after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. J.J. Guillen/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
A view of the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in Monte de El Pardo (Mount of El Pardo), Spain, October 24. Javier Lizon/Pool via REUTERS

A view of the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in Monte de El Pardo (Mount of El Pardo), Spain, October 24. Javier Lizon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A view of the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in Monte de El Pardo (Mount of El Pardo), Spain, October 24. Javier Lizon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
A view of the helicopter carrying the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

A view of the helicopter carrying the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A view of the helicopter carrying the coffin of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
Belen Perez holds a Republican flag near the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the state mausoleum where late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is buried, in Peguerinos, near Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Belen Perez holds a Republican flag near the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the state mausoleum where late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is buried, in Peguerinos, near Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Belen Perez holds a Republican flag near the Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), the state mausoleum where late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is buried, in Peguerinos, near Madrid, Spain, October 24. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Next Slideshows

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.

10:15am EDT
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked...

7:55am EDT
Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly...

Oct 23 2019
Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Oct 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and led to at least 15 deaths.

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly a week, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse

Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery.

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast