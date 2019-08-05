Congo races to contain Ebola
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5. Congolese authorities are racing to contain the epidemic after a gold miner with a large family spread Ebola in the east's...more
Health workers dressed in protective suits are seen at the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children look at a billboard providing information about Ebola outside the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A child reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker holds an infant at the low risk zone of newly constructed MSF(Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Congolese volunteer Ferdinand Tangenyi displays a flip book he uses to inform people about the Ebola virus, in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker uses a thermometer to checks the temperature of a child in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Congolese volunteer Ferdinand Tangenyi displays a flip book he uses to inform people about the Ebola virus, in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3, 2019.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman and child wait to receive the Ebola vaccination in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker dressed in a protective suit talks to medical staff at the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men sit under a beer advertisement, in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Health workers dressed in protective suits are seen at the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A health worker injects a man with Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children sit on top of a monument in a cemetery in Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Health worker dressed in protective suits is seen at the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
