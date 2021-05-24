Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared
A person attempts to extinguish fire on a building after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, May 22. A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo left a smoking trail of destruction half a mile wide on Sunday that buried hundreds of houses and...more
An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. United Nations via REUTERS
Aerial view shows the area affected by lava from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano eruption in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. Virunga National Park/Anthony Caer/via REUTERS
Smoke and flames are seen at the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption from the Tchegera Island on Lake Kivu, near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Alex Miles
People walk near destroyed homes by lava deposited during the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Flowing lava from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS
Aerial view of the lava flow during the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano is seen near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty
A child watches smoke and flames as people gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A person attempts to extinguish fire on a building after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
People gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A building burns after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Civilians watch smoke and flames as they gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
People gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Flowing lava from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS
People gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) stand guard as civilians gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the...more
