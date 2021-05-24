Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 24, 2021

Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared

A person attempts to extinguish fire on a building after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, May 22. A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo left a smoking trail of destruction half a mile wide on Sunday that buried hundreds of houses and left residents searching for missing loved ones, before halting just short of the city of Goma. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
An aerial view shows lava flowing from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. United Nations via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Aerial view shows the area affected by lava from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano eruption in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. Virunga National Park/Anthony Caer/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Smoke and flames are seen at the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption from the Tchegera Island on Lake Kivu, near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Alex Miles

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People walk near destroyed homes by lava deposited during the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Flowing lava from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Aerial view of the lava flow during the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano is seen near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A child watches smoke and flames as people gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
A person attempts to extinguish fire on a building after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
People gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
A building burns after the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Residents pick up remains of their destroyed homes from the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 23. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Civilians watch smoke and flames as they gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
People gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Flowing lava from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, May 22. ENOCH DAVID via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
People gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) stand guard as civilians gather with their belongings following a volcanic activities at Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 22. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
