Congress begins new session
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) takes a selfie with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) as the House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2019....more
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is applauded by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and other members as she is nominated for House Speaker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is embraced by Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) inside the House Chamber. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative-elect Ilhan Omar (D-MI) arrives inside the House Chamber. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the first Palestinian-American elected to the House, poses with supporters outside her office at the Longworth House Office Building. Adam Shapiro via REUTERS
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) poses for photos with Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), Representative-elect Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Representative-elect Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) (L-R)....more
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney speaks with outgoing House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) holds his daughter Kathryn. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
House Democratic leader and Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gesture. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Outgoing House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) greets Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Democratic leader and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) votes for herself next to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) after being nominated to the speakership. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Outgoing House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) looks on after his Democratic opponent, House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was elected to the speakership. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) tally votes for the new speaker of the House after being nominated to the speakership. REUTERS/Leah Millis
