Congressional Baseball Game
Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads Democrats and Republicans in prayer before they face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. Members of Congress took the field for their...more
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Minority Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak before the game. When the members of the Republican team were announced at...more
Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) carries the trophy after the victorious Democrats presented it to the Republicans. The Democrats won the game, 11-2, but loaned the trophy to the Republicans until Scalise is better. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Special Agent David Bailey of the U.S. Capitol Police, wounded in Wednesday's attack, is seen with former Yankees manager Joe Torre, as he throws out the first pitch. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) lies on the field after a ball hit him in the face. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Ivanka Trump, Assistant to President Donald Trump, gestures to the crowd next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prior to the game. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Republican supporter holds up a sign supporting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stood side by...more
Rep. Jared Polis (D-CO) trips over first base as Rep. Tom Rooney (R-FL) chases the ball. For the game, which began in 1909, members of the Senate and House of Representatives donned uniforms representing teams from their constituencies, and many...more
Members of the crowd stand for the National Anthem. Nearly 25,000 tickets were sold for the game and it was on track to raise more than $1 million, roughly double what it did last year, organizers said. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA) hits the ball for a single. The Capitol Police Memorial Fund was added to the list of charities that will receive money raised by the game in honor of two members of Scalise�s security detail who were at the Wednesday...more
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX), who was injured in Wednesday's attack on the Republican team, coaches. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Katie Lewis carries Ellie Brooker, 14 months old. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) greets Director of the Office of Management Mick Mulvaney. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA) makes a catch. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-PA) pitches. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A supporter of Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) cheers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) throws to first. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Democrats and Republicans greet each other after the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) grounds out to end the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Republican supporter holds up an American flag before the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry greets Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), manager of the Republican team, prior to the game. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Members of the Republican team pray before the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kevin Brady (R-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, takes the field. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Republican supporter waits for the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Democratic supporter waits in line. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former LA Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey (L) speaks with Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican supporters wait for the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Police officers check boxes before the game. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) practices. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
