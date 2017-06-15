Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 14, 2017 | 8:41pm EDT

Congressman shot at baseball game

A police officer mans a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A police officer mans a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A police officer mans a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 23
James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. James Hodgkinson/via REUTERS

James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. James Hodgkinson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. James Hodgkinson/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 23
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
3 / 23
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 23
A police officer stands near a damaged vehicle after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A police officer stands near a damaged vehicle after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A police officer stands near a damaged vehicle after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 23
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) speaks about the attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) speaks about the attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) speaks about the attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 23
FBI technicians examine the outfield area of a baseball field for evidence. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

FBI technicians examine the outfield area of a baseball field for evidence. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
FBI technicians examine the outfield area of a baseball field for evidence. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
7 / 23
Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, speaks at a news conference. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, speaks at a news conference. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, speaks at a news conference. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
8 / 23
Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 23
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 23
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to the shooting he was present for, as he speaks with media. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to the shooting he was present for, as he speaks with media. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to the shooting he was present for, as he speaks with media. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
11 / 23
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) arrives to speak about the recent attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) arrives to speak about the recent attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) arrives to speak about the recent attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
12 / 23
Police search the home of James Hodgkinson, who was identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire on Republican lawmakers. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Police search the home of James Hodgkinson, who was identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire on Republican lawmakers. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police search the home of James Hodgkinson, who was identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire on Republican lawmakers. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Close
13 / 23
Dale Walsh, a friend of James Hodgkinson, speaks to media outside the home of the shooting suspect. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Dale Walsh, a friend of James Hodgkinson, speaks to media outside the home of the shooting suspect. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Dale Walsh, a friend of James Hodgkinson, speaks to media outside the home of the shooting suspect. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Close
14 / 23
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks through National Statuary Hall after making a statement at the Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks through National Statuary Hall after making a statement at the Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks through National Statuary Hall after making a statement at the Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
15 / 23
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), catcher on the Republican Congressional Baseball Team on at rthe Capitol Building. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), catcher on the Republican Congressional Baseball Team on at rthe Capitol Building. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), catcher on the Republican Congressional Baseball Team on at rthe Capitol Building. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
16 / 23
Police put up tape to clear journalists from the outfield area of a baseball field where shots were fired. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Police put up tape to clear journalists from the outfield area of a baseball field where shots were fired. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police put up tape to clear journalists from the outfield area of a baseball field where shots were fired. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
17 / 23
Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 23
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement following the shooting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement following the shooting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement following the shooting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 23
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L), U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L), U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L), U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 23
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 23
Police investigate the shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police investigate the shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate the shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 23
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a file photo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a file photo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a file photo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Venezuelans adjust to the daily reality of running street protests against President Maduro.

Jun 14 2017
Displaced from Raqqa

Displaced from Raqqa

As the Raqqa offensive to retake the Syrian stronghold of Islamic State, tens of thousands of people have been uprooted by the fighting.

Jun 14 2017
Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event

Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event

Anti-LGBT protesters burned a rainbow flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in the Ukrainian capital.

Jun 13 2017
Children in flight from western Mosul

Children in flight from western Mosul

Children flee in the arms of loved ones as the assault bears down on Islamic State's last remaining enclave in Mosul.

Jun 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast