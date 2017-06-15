Congressman shot at baseball game
A police officer mans a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. James Hodgkinson/via REUTERS
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A police officer stands near a damaged vehicle after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) speaks about the attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
FBI technicians examine the outfield area of a baseball field for evidence. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, speaks at a news conference. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacts to the shooting he was present for, as he speaks with media. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) arrives to speak about the recent attack. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police search the home of James Hodgkinson, who was identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire on Republican lawmakers. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Dale Walsh, a friend of James Hodgkinson, speaks to media outside the home of the shooting suspect. REUTERS/Kenny Bahr
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks through National Statuary Hall after making a statement at the Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), catcher on the Republican Congressional Baseball Team on at rthe Capitol Building. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police put up tape to clear journalists from the outfield area of a baseball field where shots were fired. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Police investigate a shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement following the shooting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L), U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (R) listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Police investigate the shooting scene. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a file photo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
