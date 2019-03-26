Conor McGregor announces retirement amid sex assault allegation
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a hit against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, August 26, 2017. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor celebrates with his two championship belts after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, New York, November 12, 2016. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland raises a cup of Irish whiskey during post-fight news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Conor McGregor during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, October 6, 2018. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland pose during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Conor McGregor in action with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Floyd Mayweather throws money at Conor McGregor during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Barclays Center, New York, July 13, 2017. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
UFC fighter Conor McGregor with son Conor Jack McGregor, Jr. before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor makes his entrance before the fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nate Diaz pins Conor McGregor against the mat during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, March 5, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor with belts during a press conference for UFC 229 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, September 20, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor lands punches to win by technical knockout against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 12, 2015. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MMA fighter Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a hit against Conor McGregor during the tenth round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 26, 2017. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Conor McGregor of Ireland wears a new custom-made robe as he talks with reporters following a workout at the UFC Performance Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Conor McGregor of Ireland works out at the UFC Performance Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
