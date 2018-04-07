Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (L), stands with his lawyer Jim Walden during his appearance in a New York City courtroom on charges of assault in New York, April 6, 2018. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Mixed martial arts fighters Conor McGregor (2nd R) and Cian Cowley (L), stand with lawyers Jim Walden (R) and John Arlia during their arraignment. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Conor McGregor stands during his arraignment. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Conor McGregor exits after appearing in a Brooklyn court. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A court officer conducts an eye scan on Conor McGregor during his arraignment. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Conor McGregor (C) stands with his lawyer Jim Walden (R), and John Arlia during his arraignment. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS
Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Conor McGregor leaves Kings County Criminal Court after his arraignment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Conor McGregor is escorted by New York City Police (NYPD) detectives from the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Conor McGregor walks out of the 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
