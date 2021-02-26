Conservatives show fealty to Trump at CPAC
A gold-colored statue of former President Donald Trump, dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts, is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio...more
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Donald Trump Jr. waves to the crowd after speaking, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Donald Trump Jr. kisses Kimberly Guilfoyle after she introduced him, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Technicians work on the stage before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A guest wears a Trump 2024 face mask, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Trisha Hope advertises a collection of former President Donald Trump's tweets, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Guests look on as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Workers check the temperature of guests before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A worker checks the temperature of a guest, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during her remarks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Young America's Foundation President, speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
