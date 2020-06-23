Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City
Illegal fireworks illuminate the sky over the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, June 19. Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown...more
Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first half of June lodged a one-hundredfold increase in complaints compared to the year-ago period, of explosions that begin before sundown and rattle windows into the morning. ...more
The city's 311 hotline received 2,492 fireworks complaints from June 1-16, up from just 25 in the same period in 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The pyrotechnics occur almost nightly across the five boroughs of New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, which recently achieved the nation's lowest rate of virus spread. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Illegal fireworks illuminate the sky over the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, June 19. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Illegal fireworks illuminate the sky over the skyline of Brooklyn, June 18. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
